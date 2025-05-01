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Cross Coupling Reaction Synthetic process combining a carbon halide and a coupling agent, forming new carbon-carbon bonds via a transition metal catalyst. Transition Metal Catalyst Central metal species, often palladium or nickel, facilitating bond formation and following the 18 or 16 electron rule. 18 Electron Rule Stability guideline for transition metals, where achieving 18 valence electrons mimics noble gas configuration. 16 Electron Rule Alternative stability guideline for certain transition metals, especially those with valence groups 8 to 11. Carbon Halide Organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in coupling reactions. Coupling Agent Reactant providing a carbon group, typically vinyl or aryl, that combines with a carbon halide to form the product. Ligand Molecule or ion bound to a transition metal, influencing its reactivity and electron count during the catalytic cycle. Oxidative Addition Mechanistic stage where a transition metal inserts into a carbon-halide bond, increasing its electron count by two. Transmetalation Stage where a carbon group from the coupling agent replaces the halide on the metal complex, exchanging ligands. Reductive Elimination Final mechanistic step where two carbon groups bond, regenerating the catalyst and forming the main product. Conjugated Product Molecule with alternating single and double bonds, resulting in enhanced stability and often a reaction's driving force. Catalytic Cycle Sequence of steps involving catalyst regeneration, enabling repeated product formation without catalyst consumption. Byproduct Substance formed alongside the desired product, typically discarded and not central to the reaction's purpose. Aryl Halide Compound featuring a benzene ring bonded to a halogen, commonly used as a reactant in coupling reactions. Vinyl Halide Molecule with a halogen attached to an alkene carbon, serving as a reactive partner in cross coupling.
Cross-Coupling General Reactions definitions
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