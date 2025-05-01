Cross Coupling Reaction Synthetic process combining a carbon halide and a coupling agent, forming new carbon-carbon bonds via a transition metal catalyst.

Transition Metal Catalyst Central metal species, often palladium or nickel, facilitating bond formation and following the 18 or 16 electron rule.

18 Electron Rule Stability guideline for transition metals, where achieving 18 valence electrons mimics noble gas configuration.

16 Electron Rule Alternative stability guideline for certain transition metals, especially those with valence groups 8 to 11.

Carbon Halide Organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in coupling reactions.

Coupling Agent Reactant providing a carbon group, typically vinyl or aryl, that combines with a carbon halide to form the product.