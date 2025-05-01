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Cross-Coupling General Reactions definitions

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  • Cross Coupling Reaction
    Synthetic process combining a carbon halide and a coupling agent, forming new carbon-carbon bonds via a transition metal catalyst.
  • Transition Metal Catalyst
    Central metal species, often palladium or nickel, facilitating bond formation and following the 18 or 16 electron rule.
  • 18 Electron Rule
    Stability guideline for transition metals, where achieving 18 valence electrons mimics noble gas configuration.
  • 16 Electron Rule
    Alternative stability guideline for certain transition metals, especially those with valence groups 8 to 11.
  • Carbon Halide
    Organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in coupling reactions.
  • Coupling Agent
    Reactant providing a carbon group, typically vinyl or aryl, that combines with a carbon halide to form the product.
  • Ligand
    Molecule or ion bound to a transition metal, influencing its reactivity and electron count during the catalytic cycle.
  • Oxidative Addition
    Mechanistic stage where a transition metal inserts into a carbon-halide bond, increasing its electron count by two.
  • Transmetalation
    Stage where a carbon group from the coupling agent replaces the halide on the metal complex, exchanging ligands.
  • Reductive Elimination
    Final mechanistic step where two carbon groups bond, regenerating the catalyst and forming the main product.
  • Conjugated Product
    Molecule with alternating single and double bonds, resulting in enhanced stability and often a reaction's driving force.
  • Catalytic Cycle
    Sequence of steps involving catalyst regeneration, enabling repeated product formation without catalyst consumption.
  • Byproduct
    Substance formed alongside the desired product, typically discarded and not central to the reaction's purpose.
  • Aryl Halide
    Compound featuring a benzene ring bonded to a halogen, commonly used as a reactant in coupling reactions.
  • Vinyl Halide
    Molecule with a halogen attached to an alkene carbon, serving as a reactive partner in cross coupling.