Overview of Cross-Coupling General Reactions
Overview of Cross-Coupling General Reactions Example 1
In the Stille reaction, an organostannane compound reacts with a carbon halide in order to form a new carbon-carbon bond. What would be the final product from the following Stille coupling reaction?
Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms
Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms Example 1
Determine the new cadmium complex that forms during this oxidative addition step.
Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms Example 2
Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms Example 3
