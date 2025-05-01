What are the two main driving forces behind cross coupling reactions? The two main driving forces are the formation of highly conjugated, stable products and the transition metal catalyst's tendency to achieve the 18 or 16 electron rule.

What is the general setup for a cross coupling reaction? It involves a carbon halide (R1-X) and a coupling agent (R2), combined using a transition metal catalyst (M) with ligands (L), to form a new product (R1-R2) and byproducts (CNX).

What types of groups can R1 represent in cross coupling reactions? R1 can be an alkyl, vinyl, aryl, or benzylic halide, with vinyl and aryl halides being most common due to their ability to form conjugated products.

Why are alkyl halides less commonly used as R1 in cross coupling reactions? Alkyl halides lack pi bonds and do not lead to more conjugated products, making them less favorable for these reactions.

What is the typical role of R2 in cross coupling reactions? R2 is usually a vinyl or aryl group, serving as the coupling agent to form a more conjugated product with R1.

What are the three main mechanistic steps in a cross coupling reaction? The three main steps are oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination.