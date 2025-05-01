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Crossed Aldol Condensation definitions

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  • Aldol Condensation
    A reaction forming β-hydroxycarbonyls or α,β-unsaturated carbonyls by combining enolates with carbonyl compounds.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound, acting as a nucleophile.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl compound with a hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, often participating in condensation reactions.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, capable of forming enolates.
  • Alpha Proton
    A hydrogen atom bonded to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, whose presence allows enolate formation.
  • Non-enolizable Carbonyl
    A carbonyl compound lacking alpha hydrogens, preventing enolate formation and ensuring it acts only as an electrophile.
  • Electrophile
    A species that accepts electrons during a reaction, such as a carbonyl carbon in aldol condensations.
  • Beta Hydroxycarbonyl
    A compound featuring a hydroxyl group on the beta carbon relative to a carbonyl, formed as an initial aldol product.
  • Dehydration
    A process removing water from a molecule, often converting a β-hydroxycarbonyl to an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl.
  • Crossed Aldol Reaction
    A condensation involving two different carbonyl compounds, often yielding complex mixtures of products.
  • Punnett Square
    A grid used to visualize all possible product combinations in a crossed aldol reaction, analogous to genetic crosses.
  • Formaldehyde
    A simple non-enolizable aldehyde lacking alpha hydrogens, serving only as an electrophile in condensation reactions.
  • Benzaldehyde
    An aromatic aldehyde without alpha hydrogens, commonly used as a non-enolizable electrophile in aldol reactions.
  • Synthetic Chemist's Nightmare
    A scenario where uncontrollable mixtures of products arise, making purification and yield optimization difficult.