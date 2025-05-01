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Aldol Condensation A reaction forming β-hydroxycarbonyls or α,β-unsaturated carbonyls by combining enolates with carbonyl compounds. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound, acting as a nucleophile. Aldehyde A carbonyl compound with a hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, often participating in condensation reactions. Ketone A carbonyl compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, capable of forming enolates. Alpha Proton A hydrogen atom bonded to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, whose presence allows enolate formation. Non-enolizable Carbonyl A carbonyl compound lacking alpha hydrogens, preventing enolate formation and ensuring it acts only as an electrophile. Electrophile A species that accepts electrons during a reaction, such as a carbonyl carbon in aldol condensations. Beta Hydroxycarbonyl A compound featuring a hydroxyl group on the beta carbon relative to a carbonyl, formed as an initial aldol product. Dehydration A process removing water from a molecule, often converting a β-hydroxycarbonyl to an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl. Crossed Aldol Reaction A condensation involving two different carbonyl compounds, often yielding complex mixtures of products. Punnett Square A grid used to visualize all possible product combinations in a crossed aldol reaction, analogous to genetic crosses. Formaldehyde A simple non-enolizable aldehyde lacking alpha hydrogens, serving only as an electrophile in condensation reactions. Benzaldehyde An aromatic aldehyde without alpha hydrogens, commonly used as a non-enolizable electrophile in aldol reactions. Synthetic Chemist's Nightmare A scenario where uncontrollable mixtures of products arise, making purification and yield optimization difficult.
Crossed Aldol Condensation definitions
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