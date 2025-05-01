Aldol Condensation A reaction forming β-hydroxycarbonyls or α,β-unsaturated carbonyls by combining enolates with carbonyl compounds.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound, acting as a nucleophile.

Aldehyde A carbonyl compound with a hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, often participating in condensation reactions.

Ketone A carbonyl compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, capable of forming enolates.

Alpha Proton A hydrogen atom bonded to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, whose presence allows enolate formation.

Non-enolizable Carbonyl A carbonyl compound lacking alpha hydrogens, preventing enolate formation and ensuring it acts only as an electrophile.