What is a crossed aldol condensation? A crossed aldol condensation is an aldol reaction between two different aldehydes or ketones, leading to a mixture of products.

Why do crossed aldol condensations often result in complex mixtures? Because both carbonyl compounds can form enolates and act as electrophiles, leading to multiple possible products.

How many different products can be formed when mixing two different aldehydes in an aldol condensation? Four products can be formed: AA, AB, BA, and BB, where the first letter represents the enolate source.

What does the Punnett square illustrate in the context of crossed aldol condensations? It shows all possible product combinations that can result from the reaction of two different aldehydes or ketones.

Why are AB and BA products not the same in a crossed aldol condensation? Because the enolate and electrophile are different in each case, leading to products with different structures or carbon arrangements.

What is a major synthetic challenge of crossed aldol reactions? The difficulty in controlling which product forms, resulting in a mixture that is hard to separate.