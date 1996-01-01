Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
When we run condensation reactions on two different ketones or aldehydes, mixed products are difficult to avoid.
Crossed Aldol
Solution – Run condensation reactions with a nonenolizable aldehyde or ketone.
Give the structure of the aldehydes or ketones used to create the product prepared by a crossed aldol condensation reaction.
Give the structure of the aldehydes or ketones used to create the product prepared by a crossed aldol reaction.
What product can be isolated from the following aldol condensation reaction?