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Electrocyclic Reaction A process where a pi system undergoes ring closure or opening, with stereochemistry determined by rotation mode and activation type. Thermal Activation A condition where heat is used to initiate a reaction, influencing the rotation mode in electrocyclic processes. Photochemical Activation A condition where light energy triggers a reaction, altering the stereochemical outcome compared to heat. Conrotatory Rotation A mode where terminal groups rotate in the same direction, leading to specific stereochemical products. Disrotatory Rotation A mode where terminal groups rotate in opposite directions, resulting in distinct stereochemical outcomes. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial in determining reaction pathways. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, especially as it relates to the outcome of ring closures or openings. Cis Product A stereochemical result where substituents are on the same side of a ring or double bond after reaction. Trans Product A stereochemical result where substituents are on opposite sides of a ring or double bond after reaction. Molecular Orbital A region in a molecule where electrons are likely found, used to predict reaction outcomes by manual drawing. HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, key for predicting rotation in electrocyclic reactions. Mnemonic A memory aid, such as 'etcetera' or 'if it's the same, dis is sis,' to simplify prediction of reaction outcomes. Cheat Sheet A summary chart or tool designed to quickly determine rotation and stereochemistry without full orbital analysis. Polyene A molecule containing multiple pi bonds, whose number affects the rotation mode in electrocyclic reactions. Same Pi Bonds A situation where both pi bonds are either cis or trans, influencing whether the product is cis or trans.
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems definitions
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Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems
16. Conjugated Systems
5 problems
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Sigmatropic Rearrangement
16. Conjugated Systems
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 1 of 3
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 2 of 3
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
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