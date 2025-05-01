Electrocyclic Reaction A process where a pi system undergoes ring closure or opening, with stereochemistry determined by rotation mode and activation type.

Thermal Activation A condition where heat is used to initiate a reaction, influencing the rotation mode in electrocyclic processes.

Photochemical Activation A condition where light energy triggers a reaction, altering the stereochemical outcome compared to heat.

Conrotatory Rotation A mode where terminal groups rotate in the same direction, leading to specific stereochemical products.

Disrotatory Rotation A mode where terminal groups rotate in opposite directions, resulting in distinct stereochemical outcomes.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial in determining reaction pathways.