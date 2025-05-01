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Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems definitions

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  • Electrocyclic Reaction
    A process where a pi system undergoes ring closure or opening, with stereochemistry determined by rotation mode and activation type.
  • Thermal Activation
    A condition where heat is used to initiate a reaction, influencing the rotation mode in electrocyclic processes.
  • Photochemical Activation
    A condition where light energy triggers a reaction, altering the stereochemical outcome compared to heat.
  • Conrotatory Rotation
    A mode where terminal groups rotate in the same direction, leading to specific stereochemical products.
  • Disrotatory Rotation
    A mode where terminal groups rotate in opposite directions, resulting in distinct stereochemical outcomes.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial in determining reaction pathways.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, especially as it relates to the outcome of ring closures or openings.
  • Cis Product
    A stereochemical result where substituents are on the same side of a ring or double bond after reaction.
  • Trans Product
    A stereochemical result where substituents are on opposite sides of a ring or double bond after reaction.
  • Molecular Orbital
    A region in a molecule where electrons are likely found, used to predict reaction outcomes by manual drawing.
  • HOMO
    The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, key for predicting rotation in electrocyclic reactions.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid, such as 'etcetera' or 'if it's the same, dis is sis,' to simplify prediction of reaction outcomes.
  • Cheat Sheet
    A summary chart or tool designed to quickly determine rotation and stereochemistry without full orbital analysis.
  • Polyene
    A molecule containing multiple pi bonds, whose number affects the rotation mode in electrocyclic reactions.
  • Same Pi Bonds
    A situation where both pi bonds are either cis or trans, influencing whether the product is cis or trans.