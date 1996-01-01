Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
16. Conjugated Systems

Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems

Congrats guys, we're almost to the end. But before we finish let's talk cumulatively about thermal and photochemical electrocyclic reactions. 

concept

Two Steps to Predicting Any Electrocyclic Products

Step 1:Determine ROTATION (conrotatory vs. disrotatory)

  • a. Obtain HOMO through combination of drawing molecular orbitals + activation type —OR—
  • b. Use Electrocyclic Rotation Summary Chart:
Step 2:Determine STEREOCHEMISTRY

  • a. Obtain final structure by drawing 3D-representation + ROTATION —OR—
  • b. Use Electrocyclic Stereochemistry Summary Chart
Problem

Use the summary charts to predict the product of the following reactions. If there is more than one isomer possible, draw them

Problem

Use the summary charts to predict the product of the following reactions. If there is more than one isomer possible, draw them

Problem

Predict the product for the following reaction. 

