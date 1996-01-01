Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Congrats guys, we're almost to the end. But before we finish let's talk cumulatively about thermal and photochemical electrocyclic reactions.
Two Steps to Predicting Any Electrocyclic Products
Step 1:Determine ROTATION (conrotatory vs. disrotatory)
Step 2:Determine STEREOCHEMISTRY
Use the summary charts to predict the product of the following reactions. If there is more than one isomer possible, draw them
Predict the product for the following reaction.