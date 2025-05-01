What is the first step in analyzing an electrocyclic reaction's stereochemistry? The first step is to determine the type of rotation: conrotatory or disrotatory.

How can you manually determine the rotation in an electrocyclic reaction? You can manually determine the rotation by drawing the molecular orbitals and considering the activation type (thermal or photochemical).

What does the 'etcetera' mnemonic help you remember in electrocyclic reactions? It helps you remember that an even number of pi bonds with thermal activation leads to conrotatory rotation.

What happens to the rotation if you change one variable from the 'etcetera' base condition? Changing one variable (either number of pi bonds or activation type) switches the rotation to disrotatory.

If both the number of pi bonds and activation type are changed from the base condition, what is the resulting rotation? Changing both variables reverts the rotation back to conrotatory.

What is the second step after determining the rotation in an electrocyclic reaction? The second step is to determine the stereochemistry (cis or trans) of the product.