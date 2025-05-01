Back
Dehydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are removed from adjacent carbons, forming a double bond via an E2 mechanism. E2 Mechanism A concerted elimination process where a base removes a beta hydrogen as a leaving group departs, forming a pi bond. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon chain bonded to a halogen, serving as the substrate for elimination. Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, targeted during elimination. Base A species that abstracts a proton from the beta position, initiating the elimination process. Zaitsev Product The more substituted alkene formed preferentially when a small, strong base is used in elimination. Hofmann Product The less substituted alkene formed when a bulky base is used, due to steric hindrance. Antiperiplanar Geometry A spatial arrangement where the beta hydrogen and leaving group are on opposite sides, favoring elimination. Leaving Group An atom or group, often a halide, that departs with a pair of electrons during the reaction. Conjugate Acid The species formed when the base gains a proton during the elimination process. Double Bond A pi bond formed between two carbons as a result of the elimination of a hydrogen and a halogen. Newman Projection A visual representation used to assess the spatial orientation of substituents during elimination. Substitution The degree to which carbons bonded to the reactive center are replaced by other carbon groups, influencing reactivity.
Dehydrohalogenation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13