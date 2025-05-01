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Dehydrohalogenation definitions

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  • Dehydrohalogenation
    A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are removed from adjacent carbons, forming a double bond via an E2 mechanism.
  • E2 Mechanism
    A concerted elimination process where a base removes a beta hydrogen as a leaving group departs, forming a pi bond.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A molecule containing a carbon chain bonded to a halogen, serving as the substrate for elimination.
  • Beta Hydrogen
    A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, targeted during elimination.
  • Base
    A species that abstracts a proton from the beta position, initiating the elimination process.
  • Zaitsev Product
    The more substituted alkene formed preferentially when a small, strong base is used in elimination.
  • Hofmann Product
    The less substituted alkene formed when a bulky base is used, due to steric hindrance.
  • Antiperiplanar Geometry
    A spatial arrangement where the beta hydrogen and leaving group are on opposite sides, favoring elimination.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group, often a halide, that departs with a pair of electrons during the reaction.
  • Conjugate Acid
    The species formed when the base gains a proton during the elimination process.
  • Double Bond
    A pi bond formed between two carbons as a result of the elimination of a hydrogen and a halogen.
  • Newman Projection
    A visual representation used to assess the spatial orientation of substituents during elimination.
  • Substitution
    The degree to which carbons bonded to the reactive center are replaced by other carbon groups, influencing reactivity.