Dehydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are removed from adjacent carbons, forming a double bond via an E2 mechanism.

E2 Mechanism A concerted elimination process where a base removes a beta hydrogen as a leaving group departs, forming a pi bond.

Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon chain bonded to a halogen, serving as the substrate for elimination.

Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, targeted during elimination.

Base A species that abstracts a proton from the beta position, initiating the elimination process.

Zaitsev Product The more substituted alkene formed preferentially when a small, strong base is used in elimination.