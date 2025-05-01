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Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis definitions

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  • Diene
    A molecule containing two conjugated double bonds, serving as a key reactant in cycloaddition reactions.
  • Dienophile
    A molecule with a double or triple bond that reacts with a conjugated system to form a ring structure.
  • Cyclization Product
    A ring-containing compound formed by the joining of two reactants through new bond formation.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical connection involving two shared pairs of electrons, often a landmark in identifying reaction sites.
  • Mechanism
    A stepwise description of how reactants are converted into products, highlighting bond changes and intermediates.
  • Six-Membered Ring
    A cyclic structure composed of six atoms, commonly formed in Diels-Alder reactions.
  • 1,4-Positions
    Locations on a conjugated system that define the ends of the diene involved in cycloaddition.
  • Dimerization
    A process where two identical molecules combine to form a larger, often cyclic, structure.
  • Retrosynthesis
    A problem-solving approach that involves deconstructing a product to reveal its original reactants.
  • Bond Formation
    The process by which atoms are joined together, creating new connections essential for product structure.
  • Landmark
    A distinguishing structural feature, such as a new double bond, used to orient and analyze molecular transformations.
  • Conjugated System
    A sequence of alternating single and double bonds, enabling electron delocalization and reactivity.
  • Cycloaddition
    A reaction where two unsaturated molecules combine to form a ring, typically involving new sigma bonds.
  • Product Isolation
    The process of distinguishing and separating the components that contributed to the final molecular structure.
  • Reaction Site
    A specific location within a molecule where chemical change, such as bond formation, occurs.