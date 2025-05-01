Diene A molecule containing two conjugated double bonds, serving as a key reactant in cycloaddition reactions.

Dienophile A molecule with a double or triple bond that reacts with a conjugated system to form a ring structure.

Cyclization Product A ring-containing compound formed by the joining of two reactants through new bond formation.

Double Bond A chemical connection involving two shared pairs of electrons, often a landmark in identifying reaction sites.

Mechanism A stepwise description of how reactants are converted into products, highlighting bond changes and intermediates.

Six-Membered Ring A cyclic structure composed of six atoms, commonly formed in Diels-Alder reactions.