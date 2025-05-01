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Diene A molecule containing two conjugated double bonds, serving as a key reactant in cycloaddition reactions. Dienophile A molecule with a double or triple bond that reacts with a conjugated system to form a ring structure. Cyclization Product A ring-containing compound formed by the joining of two reactants through new bond formation. Double Bond A chemical connection involving two shared pairs of electrons, often a landmark in identifying reaction sites. Mechanism A stepwise description of how reactants are converted into products, highlighting bond changes and intermediates. Six-Membered Ring A cyclic structure composed of six atoms, commonly formed in Diels-Alder reactions. 1,4-Positions Locations on a conjugated system that define the ends of the diene involved in cycloaddition. Dimerization A process where two identical molecules combine to form a larger, often cyclic, structure. Retrosynthesis A problem-solving approach that involves deconstructing a product to reveal its original reactants. Bond Formation The process by which atoms are joined together, creating new connections essential for product structure. Landmark A distinguishing structural feature, such as a new double bond, used to orient and analyze molecular transformations. Conjugated System A sequence of alternating single and double bonds, enabling electron delocalization and reactivity. Cycloaddition A reaction where two unsaturated molecules combine to form a ring, typically involving new sigma bonds. Product Isolation The process of distinguishing and separating the components that contributed to the final molecular structure. Reaction Site A specific location within a molecule where chemical change, such as bond formation, occurs.
Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis definitions
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