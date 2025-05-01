What is the main goal of Diels-Alder retrosynthesis? To identify the original diene and dienophile that formed a given cyclization product.

Which key structural feature should you look for first in a Diels-Alder product during retrosynthesis? You should look for the new double bond formed between the second and third carbons.

How does the new double bond help you identify the original diene? The new double bond marks the 2 and 3 positions, allowing you to trace back to the 1 and 4 positions of the original diene.

What is the relationship between the diene and the dienophile in the Diels-Alder reaction? The diene forms two new bonds with the dienophile during the reaction.

What should you do after identifying the new bonds formed in the Diels-Alder product? You should cross out the new bonds to help isolate and identify the original dienophile.

Why is it important to recognize the landmark double bond in Diels-Alder retrosynthesis? It helps orient you within the molecule and guides you to reconstruct the original reactants.