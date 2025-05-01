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Heterocyclic Compound A five-membered aromatic ring containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring, often occurring under milder conditions in heterocycles. Ortho Position A location on a ring adjacent to a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,2-relationship in five-membered heterocycles. Meta Position A location on a ring separated by one carbon from a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,3-relationship in five-membered heterocycles. Para Position A location on a ring directly opposite a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,4-relationship in five-membered heterocycles. Ortho-Para Director A substituent that increases the likelihood of incoming groups attaching to adjacent or opposite positions on the ring. Meta Director A substituent that increases the likelihood of incoming groups attaching to the position separated by one carbon from itself. C2 Position A site on a five-membered heterocycle adjacent to the heteroatom, favored for substitution due to increased reactivity. Heteroatom A non-carbon atom, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur, within a ring structure, influencing reactivity and substitution patterns. Activating Group A substituent that increases the reactivity of the aromatic ring toward electrophilic substitution, often dictating substitution sites. Substituent An atom or group attached to a ring, affecting both the reactivity and the preferred position for further substitution. Bromination A process where a bromine atom is introduced onto an aromatic ring, often occurring without a catalyst in heterocycles. Nitration A process where a nitro group is introduced onto an aromatic ring, typically under mild conditions in heterocycles. Sulfonation A process where a sulfonic acid group is introduced onto an aromatic ring, with position influenced by both substituents and heteroatoms. Di-Substituted Ring An aromatic ring bearing two substituents, where the most activating group determines the preferred site for further substitution.
Directing Effects in Substituted Pyrroles, Furans, and Thiophenes definitions
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