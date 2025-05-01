Heterocyclic Compound A five-membered aromatic ring containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring, often occurring under milder conditions in heterocycles.

Ortho Position A location on a ring adjacent to a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,2-relationship in five-membered heterocycles.

Meta Position A location on a ring separated by one carbon from a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,3-relationship in five-membered heterocycles.

Para Position A location on a ring directly opposite a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,4-relationship in five-membered heterocycles.

Ortho-Para Director A substituent that increases the likelihood of incoming groups attaching to adjacent or opposite positions on the ring.