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Directing Effects in Substituted Pyrroles, Furans, and Thiophenes definitions

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  • Heterocyclic Compound
    A five-membered aromatic ring containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring, often occurring under milder conditions in heterocycles.
  • Ortho Position
    A location on a ring adjacent to a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,2-relationship in five-membered heterocycles.
  • Meta Position
    A location on a ring separated by one carbon from a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,3-relationship in five-membered heterocycles.
  • Para Position
    A location on a ring directly opposite a reference substituent, corresponding to the 1,4-relationship in five-membered heterocycles.
  • Ortho-Para Director
    A substituent that increases the likelihood of incoming groups attaching to adjacent or opposite positions on the ring.
  • Meta Director
    A substituent that increases the likelihood of incoming groups attaching to the position separated by one carbon from itself.
  • C2 Position
    A site on a five-membered heterocycle adjacent to the heteroatom, favored for substitution due to increased reactivity.
  • Heteroatom
    A non-carbon atom, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur, within a ring structure, influencing reactivity and substitution patterns.
  • Activating Group
    A substituent that increases the reactivity of the aromatic ring toward electrophilic substitution, often dictating substitution sites.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to a ring, affecting both the reactivity and the preferred position for further substitution.
  • Bromination
    A process where a bromine atom is introduced onto an aromatic ring, often occurring without a catalyst in heterocycles.
  • Nitration
    A process where a nitro group is introduced onto an aromatic ring, typically under mild conditions in heterocycles.
  • Sulfonation
    A process where a sulfonic acid group is introduced onto an aromatic ring, with position influenced by both substituents and heteroatoms.
  • Di-Substituted Ring
    An aromatic ring bearing two substituents, where the most activating group determines the preferred site for further substitution.