Problem Transcript In this practice question, it says, write a mechanism for the formation of the mononitrated product of the following reaction. So first of all, the heteroatom wants it to go to C2 to it, so it wants it to go here. At the same time, this is an ortho/para director. It wants it to go ortho to it or para to it. Para would be in the same position here. So, we can draw what the product is, and then we'll talk about the mechanism. Here we'd have the NO2 group attaching right here. Now this is nitration, and in this reaction, we're using concentrated nitric acid. So, we'd have 1 mole of this that's going to be protonated by a second mole. So here we're going to protonate. I'm just going to grab this. Oxygen holds onto the electrons. So what we're going to get initially is this. This oxygen decides it wants to make a double bond, so it does, kicking out the water, which is a good leaving group. And this creates our Nitronium ion, which is our electrophile. And this is what our heterocyclic compound will attack in an electrophilic substitution reaction. Alright. So we have that Nitronium ion. This bond here will break, attaching here. And there's an H here. So now we're going to draw what we're going to get initially. OK. So this is going to become positive, and we have an H here and our NO2 group here. We're going to lose our H+. The water that left could come back. Deprotonate here, remove this H. The bond breaks here to reform our double bond, giving us back our aromatic ring. And then we have our nitro group right here. So that can be seen as the mechanism for the formation of this final product at the end where we have our nitro group going to the C2 position of this heterocyclic compound. Show more