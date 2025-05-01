How are ortho, meta, and para positions defined in five-membered heterocycles compared to benzene rings? They are defined by the numerical relationship between substituents on the carbon skeleton, not by the heteroatom.

When assigning positions for directing effects in heterocycles, which atom is always numbered as position 1? The heteroatom is always assigned as position 1 when numbering for naming, but for directing effects, positions are based on the carbon skeleton.

What is the main rule regarding directing effects in electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) for heterocycles? Directing effects in heterocycles follow the same rules as EAS on benzene rings, focusing on ortho, meta, and para positions.

Which group takes precedence in directing effects on a disubstituted aromatic ring? The most activating group takes precedence in determining the site of substitution.

Name two common meta-directing groups mentioned in the lesson. Carboxylic acids and nitriles are common meta-directing groups.

What is the preferred position for substitution in five-membered heterocycles during EAS? The C2 position is always preferred for substitution in these heterocycles.