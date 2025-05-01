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How are ortho, meta, and para positions defined in five-membered heterocycles compared to benzene rings? They are defined by the numerical relationship between substituents on the carbon skeleton, not by the heteroatom. When assigning positions for directing effects in heterocycles, which atom is always numbered as position 1? The heteroatom is always assigned as position 1 when numbering for naming, but for directing effects, positions are based on the carbon skeleton. What is the main rule regarding directing effects in electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) for heterocycles? Directing effects in heterocycles follow the same rules as EAS on benzene rings, focusing on ortho, meta, and para positions. Which group takes precedence in directing effects on a disubstituted aromatic ring? The most activating group takes precedence in determining the site of substitution. Name two common meta-directing groups mentioned in the lesson. Carboxylic acids and nitriles are common meta-directing groups. What is the preferred position for substitution in five-membered heterocycles during EAS? The C2 position is always preferred for substitution in these heterocycles. Why are EAS reactions on heterocycles like pyrrole, furan, and thiophene generally milder than on benzene? These heterocycles are more reactive towards EAS, allowing reactions to occur under milder conditions. If a bromine is attached to thiophene, where will bromination most likely occur? Bromination will occur at the position where both the bromine's ortho-directing effect and the heteroatom's C2 preference agree. What directing effect does a methyl group have on a furan ring during sulfonation? A methyl group is an ortho-para director, favoring substitution at positions ortho or para to itself. How does the presence of a carboxylic acid on a pyrrole ring affect nitration? The carboxylic acid acts as a meta director, so nitration occurs at the position meta to the acid and preferred by the heteroatom. What is the role of the heteroatom in directing EAS on heterocycles? The heteroatom strongly prefers substitution at the C2 position, influencing the final site of substitution. How do you determine the final substitution site when both a substituent and the heteroatom have directing effects? The final site is where the preferences of the substituent and the heteroatom overlap. What is the effect of a sulfonic acid group as a substituent in directing EAS? A sulfonic acid group is a meta director, favoring substitution at the meta position relative to itself. Why is it important to distinguish between naming and directing effects when numbering positions in heterocycles? Because naming always starts with the heteroatom as position 1, but directing effects are based on the carbon skeleton's numerical relationships. What should you consider when predicting the outcome of EAS on substituted heterocycles? You should consider both the directing effect of the substituent (ortho/para or meta) and the heteroatom's preference for the C2 position.
Directing Effects in Substituted Pyrroles, Furans, and Thiophenes quiz
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