Disaccharide A molecule composed of two monosaccharides joined by an O glycosidic bond, formed through condensation with water release.

Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit that serves as the building block for larger carbohydrates like disaccharides.

O Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage between two sugar molecules involving an oxygen atom, typically at the anomeric position.

Condensation Reaction A process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, releasing a water molecule as a byproduct.

Acetal A functional group where a carbon is bonded to two OR groups, often formed at the linkage site in disaccharides.

Hemiacetal A functional group with a carbon attached to one OR and one OH group, often present at the non-linkage anomeric carbon.