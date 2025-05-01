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Disaccharide A molecule composed of two monosaccharides joined by an O glycosidic bond, formed through condensation with water release. Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit that serves as the building block for larger carbohydrates like disaccharides. O Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage between two sugar molecules involving an oxygen atom, typically at the anomeric position. Condensation Reaction A process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, releasing a water molecule as a byproduct. Acetal A functional group where a carbon is bonded to two OR groups, often formed at the linkage site in disaccharides. Hemiacetal A functional group with a carbon attached to one OR and one OH group, often present at the non-linkage anomeric carbon. Beta 1,4 Linkage A specific glycosidic bond connecting the first carbon of one sugar to the fourth carbon of another, with beta stereochemistry. Alpha Linkage A glycosidic bond where the oxygen bridge is oriented opposite to the reference carbon's substituent in the sugar ring. Mutarotation A process where the configuration at the anomeric carbon of a sugar changes, which does not occur in disaccharides. Epimerization A change in configuration at a single stereocenter in a sugar, a process not observed in stable disaccharides. Anomeric Position The carbon in a sugar ring that was the carbonyl carbon in the open-chain form, crucial for glycosidic bond formation. Cellobiose A disaccharide formed from two D-glucose units connected by a beta 1,4 glycosidic bond. Stereodescriptor Carbon A reference carbon in a sugar ring used to determine the alpha or beta configuration of glycosidic linkages.
Disaccharide definitions
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Disaccharide
28. Carbohydrates
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Polysaccharide
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
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