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Disulfide Bond A covalent sulfur-sulfur linkage formed by oxidation of two thiol groups, crucial for stabilizing protein tertiary structure. Thiol A functional group containing a sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen, serving as the precursor for disulfide formation. Thiolate Anion A negatively charged sulfur species generated by deprotonation of a thiol, acting as a nucleophile in disulfide synthesis. Oxidation A chemical process involving the loss of hydrogen from thiols, enabling the formation of sulfur-sulfur bonds. Reduction A reaction that converts disulfide bonds back to thiols, typically using agents like hydrochloric acid and zinc. SN2 Mechanism A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution pathway where a nucleophile attacks a substrate, displacing a leaving group in one step. Dihalide A molecule containing two halogen atoms, serving as an electrophilic partner in disulfide bond formation. Halogenated Thiol An intermediate species formed when a thiolate anion reacts with a dihalide, containing both sulfur and halogen atoms. Cysteine An amino acid with a thiol side chain, whose residues participate in forming disulfide bridges within proteins. Tertiary Structure The overall three-dimensional folding of a protein, stabilized by interactions such as disulfide bridges. Peptide Chain A linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, whose folding is influenced by covalent and non-covalent interactions. Disulfide Bridge A synonym for disulfide bond, emphasizing its role in linking different parts of a protein chain. Leaving Group An atom or group, such as bromine, that departs with a pair of electrons during nucleophilic substitution. Mild Oxidizing Agent A substance like bromine or iodine in basic solution, facilitating the conversion of thiols to disulfides without harsh conditions.
Disulfide Bonds definitions
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