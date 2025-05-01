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Disulfide Bonds definitions

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  • Disulfide Bond
    A covalent sulfur-sulfur linkage formed by oxidation of two thiol groups, crucial for stabilizing protein tertiary structure.
  • Thiol
    A functional group containing a sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen, serving as the precursor for disulfide formation.
  • Thiolate Anion
    A negatively charged sulfur species generated by deprotonation of a thiol, acting as a nucleophile in disulfide synthesis.
  • Oxidation
    A chemical process involving the loss of hydrogen from thiols, enabling the formation of sulfur-sulfur bonds.
  • Reduction
    A reaction that converts disulfide bonds back to thiols, typically using agents like hydrochloric acid and zinc.
  • SN2 Mechanism
    A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution pathway where a nucleophile attacks a substrate, displacing a leaving group in one step.
  • Dihalide
    A molecule containing two halogen atoms, serving as an electrophilic partner in disulfide bond formation.
  • Halogenated Thiol
    An intermediate species formed when a thiolate anion reacts with a dihalide, containing both sulfur and halogen atoms.
  • Cysteine
    An amino acid with a thiol side chain, whose residues participate in forming disulfide bridges within proteins.
  • Tertiary Structure
    The overall three-dimensional folding of a protein, stabilized by interactions such as disulfide bridges.
  • Peptide Chain
    A linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, whose folding is influenced by covalent and non-covalent interactions.
  • Disulfide Bridge
    A synonym for disulfide bond, emphasizing its role in linking different parts of a protein chain.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group, such as bromine, that departs with a pair of electrons during nucleophilic substitution.
  • Mild Oxidizing Agent
    A substance like bromine or iodine in basic solution, facilitating the conversion of thiols to disulfides without harsh conditions.