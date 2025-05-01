Disulfide Bond A covalent sulfur-sulfur linkage formed by oxidation of two thiol groups, crucial for stabilizing protein tertiary structure.

Thiol A functional group containing a sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen, serving as the precursor for disulfide formation.

Thiolate Anion A negatively charged sulfur species generated by deprotonation of a thiol, acting as a nucleophile in disulfide synthesis.

Oxidation A chemical process involving the loss of hydrogen from thiols, enabling the formation of sulfur-sulfur bonds.

Reduction A reaction that converts disulfide bonds back to thiols, typically using agents like hydrochloric acid and zinc.

SN2 Mechanism A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution pathway where a nucleophile attacks a substrate, displacing a leaving group in one step.