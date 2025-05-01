What is a disulfide bond in organic chemistry? A disulfide bond is a covalent linkage between two sulfur atoms, typically formed from the oxidation of thiols.

Which amino acid forms disulfide bridges in proteins? Cysteine forms disulfide bridges by reacting through its thiol (–SH) groups.

What is the first step in disulfide bond formation from thiols? The first step is thiol ionization, where a strong base deprotonates the thiol to create a thiolate anion.

What role does sodium hydroxide play in disulfide bond formation? Sodium hydroxide acts as a strong base to deprotonate the thiol, forming a thiolate anion.

What type of reaction occurs in the second step of disulfide bond formation? An SN2 reaction occurs, where the thiolate anion attacks a dihalide molecule, forming a halogenated thiol.

How is the final disulfide bond formed in the third step? A second thiolate anion performs an SN2 attack on the halogenated thiol, resulting in the disulfide bond.