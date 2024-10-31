Problem Transcript Hey, everyone. So in this practice question, we're beginning with Benzene, and we have to find the chemical steps needed to create this final product. Now, what is this product? Well, this product, initially, we see that we added 2 carbons to Benzene. And at the end, what we've created is a disulfide. Right. So let's tackle the easy part first. How do we add 2 carbons directly to benzene? That's right. We're going to do Friedel-Crafts alkylation. Because it's only 2 carbons that we're adding, we don't have to worry about any type of rearrangement. So we're just going to use Ethyl Chloride over our Lewis acid catalyst. So we created our ethylbenzene. Now we need to functionalize this alkyl chain. So remember, alkanes, alkyl groups, they're not really reactive. They only do one real reaction that's important, and that is our radical catalyzed halogenation. So we'd use NBS over UV light. So that will replace one of these benzylic hydrogens with a bromine. So now that we have that bromine here, we can use a strong base so that we can do E2 elimination. So here goes our hydrogens. This base would come in and deprotonate, forming the double bond here, kicking out the Br. So we've just created an alkene. Alright. So we've just created an alkene. What else can we do here? Well, what we could do next is we could do hydroboration-oxidation. So let's see what that's going to do. We have BH3 THF over H2O2 and NaOH. Remember, this creates an alcohol by anti-Markovnikov's rule. And we did this because now we have a terminal alcohol, primary alcohol. And because it's primary, I could then change it into a good leaving group. So SOCl2 changes it into a chlorine. And this is a primary alkyl halide. Remember, primary alkyl halides, we could do SN2 reactions with them. So I'm going to bring in Na+, SH-. And by SN2, this Show more