Double Helix A twisted ladder-like structure with two antiparallel strands, forming the three-dimensional shape of DNA.

Antiparallel Strands Two nucleotide chains running in opposite directions, enabling complementary base pairing in DNA.

Nucleotide A building block composed of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Phosphate Group A component attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, contributing to the backbone of DNA.

Pentose Sugar A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the DNA backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base.

Nitrogenous Base An interior molecule in DNA that pairs via hydrogen bonds, stabilizing the double helix.