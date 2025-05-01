Back
Double Helix A twisted ladder-like structure with two antiparallel strands, forming the three-dimensional shape of DNA. Antiparallel Strands Two nucleotide chains running in opposite directions, enabling complementary base pairing in DNA. Nucleotide A building block composed of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. Phosphate Group A component attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, contributing to the backbone of DNA. Pentose Sugar A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the DNA backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base. Nitrogenous Base An interior molecule in DNA that pairs via hydrogen bonds, stabilizing the double helix. Phosphodiester Bond A linkage joining nucleotides between the 3' and 5' carbons, forming the DNA backbone. Sugar-Phosphate Backbone The exterior framework of DNA, consisting of alternating sugars and phosphates. Hydrogen Bond A weak interaction stabilizing base pairs between DNA strands, crucial for double helix integrity. Complementary Base Pairing Specific matching of bases across strands, ensuring accurate genetic information transfer. Major Groove The wider, deeper groove on the DNA helix exterior, often targeted by proteins for binding. Minor Groove The narrower, shallower groove on the DNA helix, also accessible to certain proteins. Primary Structure The linear sequence of nucleotides in a DNA strand, linked by phosphodiester bonds. Base Pair A set of two nitrogenous bases from opposite strands, connected by hydrogen bonds. Turn A complete 360-degree twist of the DNA helix, typically containing 10 base pairs and measuring 34 angstroms.
DNA Double Helix definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15