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DNA Double Helix definitions

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  • Double Helix
    A twisted ladder-like structure with two antiparallel strands, forming the three-dimensional shape of DNA.
  • Antiparallel Strands
    Two nucleotide chains running in opposite directions, enabling complementary base pairing in DNA.
  • Nucleotide
    A building block composed of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Phosphate Group
    A component attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, contributing to the backbone of DNA.
  • Pentose Sugar
    A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the DNA backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    An interior molecule in DNA that pairs via hydrogen bonds, stabilizing the double helix.
  • Phosphodiester Bond
    A linkage joining nucleotides between the 3' and 5' carbons, forming the DNA backbone.
  • Sugar-Phosphate Backbone
    The exterior framework of DNA, consisting of alternating sugars and phosphates.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    A weak interaction stabilizing base pairs between DNA strands, crucial for double helix integrity.
  • Complementary Base Pairing
    Specific matching of bases across strands, ensuring accurate genetic information transfer.
  • Major Groove
    The wider, deeper groove on the DNA helix exterior, often targeted by proteins for binding.
  • Minor Groove
    The narrower, shallower groove on the DNA helix, also accessible to certain proteins.
  • Primary Structure
    The linear sequence of nucleotides in a DNA strand, linked by phosphodiester bonds.
  • Base Pair
    A set of two nitrogenous bases from opposite strands, connected by hydrogen bonds.
  • Turn
    A complete 360-degree twist of the DNA helix, typically containing 10 base pairs and measuring 34 angstroms.