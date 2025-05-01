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Double Elimination definitions

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  • Double Dehydrohalogenation
    A process where two equivalents of base react with a dihalide, resulting in the formation of a triple bond.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, often synthesized via double elimination reactions.
  • Dihalide
    A molecule containing two halogen atoms, which can be positioned on adjacent or the same carbon atoms.
  • Vicinal Dihalide
    A compound with two halogens attached to neighboring carbons, described as having a 1,2 relationship.
  • Geminal Dihalide
    A compound with two halogens bonded to the same carbon, described as having a 1,1 relationship.
  • Base
    A substance that abstracts protons, facilitating the removal of halides during elimination to form multiple bonds.
  • Triple Bond
    A bond involving three shared pairs of electrons between two carbons, characteristic of alkynes.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to a carbon chain, whose position is described by terms like vicinal or geminal.
  • Elimination
    A reaction type where atoms or groups are removed from a molecule, often forming multiple bonds.
  • Halogen
    A group 17 element, such as chlorine or bromine, commonly found as substituents in organic molecules.
  • Terminal
    A descriptor for a group or bond located at the end of a carbon chain.
  • Internal
    A descriptor for a group or bond located within the carbon chain, not at the end.
  • Position Word
    A term used to specify the relative locations of substituents on a carbon skeleton, such as vicinal or geminal.