Double Dehydrohalogenation A process where two equivalents of base react with a dihalide, resulting in the formation of a triple bond.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, often synthesized via double elimination reactions.

Dihalide A molecule containing two halogen atoms, which can be positioned on adjacent or the same carbon atoms.

Vicinal Dihalide A compound with two halogens attached to neighboring carbons, described as having a 1,2 relationship.

Geminal Dihalide A compound with two halogens bonded to the same carbon, described as having a 1,1 relationship.

Base A substance that abstracts protons, facilitating the removal of halides during elimination to form multiple bonds.