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Double Dehydrohalogenation A process where two equivalents of base react with a dihalide, resulting in the formation of a triple bond. Alkyne A hydrocarbon featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, often synthesized via double elimination reactions. Dihalide A molecule containing two halogen atoms, which can be positioned on adjacent or the same carbon atoms. Vicinal Dihalide A compound with two halogens attached to neighboring carbons, described as having a 1,2 relationship. Geminal Dihalide A compound with two halogens bonded to the same carbon, described as having a 1,1 relationship. Base A substance that abstracts protons, facilitating the removal of halides during elimination to form multiple bonds. Triple Bond A bond involving three shared pairs of electrons between two carbons, characteristic of alkynes. Substituent An atom or group attached to a carbon chain, whose position is described by terms like vicinal or geminal. Elimination A reaction type where atoms or groups are removed from a molecule, often forming multiple bonds. Halogen A group 17 element, such as chlorine or bromine, commonly found as substituents in organic molecules. Terminal A descriptor for a group or bond located at the end of a carbon chain. Internal A descriptor for a group or bond located within the carbon chain, not at the end. Position Word A term used to specify the relative locations of substituents on a carbon skeleton, such as vicinal or geminal.
Double Elimination definitions
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