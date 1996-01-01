Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

9. Alkenes and Alkynes

Double Elimination

When two equivalents of halide are present, bases can eliminate twice, creating alkynes as products

There are two types of dihalides that can create alkynes. These are described by the position words vicinal and geminal

General features of double dehydrohalogenation.

Let's take a look at the double dehydrohalogenation mechanism.

The double dehydrohalogenation mechanism.

Supply the mechanism and product for the following reaction.

