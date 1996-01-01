Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
When two equivalents of halide are present, bases can eliminate twice, creating alkynes as products
There are two types of dihalides that can create alkynes. These are described by the position words vicinal and geminal.
General features of double dehydrohalogenation.
Let's take a look at the double dehydrohalogenation mechanism.
The double dehydrohalogenation mechanism.
Supply the mechanism and product for the following reaction.
