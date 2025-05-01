Bond-line Structure A simplified drawing showing only carbon skeletons and heteroatoms, omitting most hydrogens for clarity.

Condensed Structure A compact molecular representation listing atoms and their connectivity in a linear format.

Pentane A five-carbon straight-chain alkane often used as an example for conformational analysis.

Bond of Interest A specific sigma connection between two carbons chosen for rotational analysis in conformational studies.

Sigma Bond A single covalent linkage allowing free rotation, central to conformational isomerism.

Implied Hydrogen A hydrogen atom not explicitly drawn but understood to be attached to a carbon in skeletal formulas.