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Bond-line Structure A simplified drawing showing only carbon skeletons and heteroatoms, omitting most hydrogens for clarity. Condensed Structure A compact molecular representation listing atoms and their connectivity in a linear format. Pentane A five-carbon straight-chain alkane often used as an example for conformational analysis. Bond of Interest A specific sigma connection between two carbons chosen for rotational analysis in conformational studies. Sigma Bond A single covalent linkage allowing free rotation, central to conformational isomerism. Implied Hydrogen A hydrogen atom not explicitly drawn but understood to be attached to a carbon in skeletal formulas. Newman Projection A visual tool depicting the spatial arrangement of groups around a bond by viewing directly along its axis. Front Carbon The carbon atom closest to the viewer in a Newman projection, represented as a dot with three attached groups. Back Carbon The carbon atom farther from the viewer in a Newman projection, shown as a circle with three attached groups. Methyl Group A one-carbon substituent, often abbreviated as 'Me', commonly attached to carbons in organic molecules. Ethyl Group A two-carbon substituent, abbreviated as 'Et', frequently encountered in conformational analysis. Anti Conformation A spatial arrangement where the largest groups on adjacent carbons are 180° apart, maximizing stability. Dihedral Angle The angle between two groups on adjacent carbons, crucial for distinguishing conformations like anti or gauche. Eclipsed Conformation A less stable arrangement where groups on adjacent carbons align, increasing torsional strain. Gauche Conformation A conformation where large groups on adjacent carbons are 60° apart, resulting in moderate steric strain.
Drawing Newman Projections definitions
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Drawing Newman Projections
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