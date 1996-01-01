Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Drawing Newman Projections

As we learned already, we use Newman projections to visualize the rotations of conformers. Now we will learn the steps involved to draw the perfect one. 

1

example

Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

clock
34s
0

Six Steps to Drawing Newman Projections

Worked Example:Draw the most energetically favorable Newman Projection for CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 down the C2 – C3 bond.

1. Convert problem into bondline structure

2

concept

Step 1 to Drawing Newman Projections

clock
19s
2. Highlight the bond of interest

3

concept

Step 2 to Drawing Newman Projections

clock
1m
3. Draw an eyeball glaring down the length of the bond

4

concept

Step 3 to Drawing Newman Projections

clock
28s
4. Surround only the bond of interest with ALL implied hydrogens

5

concept

Step 4 to Drawing Newman Projections

clock
37s
5. Draw a front carbon with 3 groups in the front and a back carbon with 3 groups in the back

6

concept

Step 5 to Drawing Newman Projections

clock
1m
6. Determine which dihedral angle would correspond

7

concept

Step 6 to Drawing Newman Projections

clock
1m
Hint:This question asked for the most energetically favorable = most stable. Which conformation is most stable?  

The right answer was anti. You got it. So it turns out this time we drew it correctly on the first try. But there will be other examples where we will have to rotate the Newman Projection into the correct position. 

8
Problem

Draw the most energetic Newman Projection of CH3CH(C6H5)CH3

Hint:Not all Newman Projections can form an anti, gauche and eclipsed conformation. If you have no clear large group on one side of the projection, you’ll just be stuck with projections called staggered (not overlapping) and eclipsed (overlapping).

9
Problem

Draw the most stable Newman Projection of CH3CH2 CH2OH through the C2 – C1 bond. 

