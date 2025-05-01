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What is the first step when converting a condensed structure to a Newman projection? The first step is to convert the condensed structure into a bond line structure to clearly see the carbon chain. How do you identify the bond of interest for a Newman projection? You highlight the specific bond, such as the C2-C3 bond, that you will be looking down for the projection. Why do you draw an 'eyeball' when preparing a Newman projection? Drawing an 'eyeball' helps you visualize looking straight down the bond of interest to set up the correct perspective. Which hydrogens should be added when drawing a Newman projection? Only add implied hydrogens to the two carbons involved in the bond of interest. How many groups should be shown on each carbon in a Newman projection? Each carbon should show three groups, including hydrogens and any attached groups. What abbreviation is commonly used for a methyl group in Newman projections? The abbreviation 'Me' is used for a methyl group (CH3). What abbreviation is commonly used for an ethyl group in Newman projections? The abbreviation 'Et' is used for an ethyl group (CH2CH3). What is the most energetically favorable conformation in a Newman projection? The anti conformation is the most energetically favorable. What is the dihedral angle for the anti conformation in a Newman projection? The dihedral angle for the anti conformation is 180 degrees. How do you verify that your Newman projection matches the required energy state? Check that the groups are arranged according to the specified conformation, such as anti, gauche, or eclipsed. If you draw the wrong conformation initially, what can you do to correct it? You can rotate the groups to achieve the correct conformation as required. Why is it important to know which bond is being rotated in a Newman projection? Because the projection and conformation depend on the specific bond being analyzed. What does the back carbon look like in a Newman projection? The back carbon is represented as a circle with three groups attached, peeking out from behind the front carbon. What should you do if the professor specifies a particular conformation for the Newman projection? Ensure your drawing matches the specified conformation, such as anti, gauche, or eclipsed. Why is the anti conformation considered the most stable in Newman projections? Because the largest groups are 180 degrees apart, minimizing steric hindrance.
Drawing Newman Projections quiz
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