What is the first step when converting a condensed structure to a Newman projection? The first step is to convert the condensed structure into a bond line structure to clearly see the carbon chain.

How do you identify the bond of interest for a Newman projection? You highlight the specific bond, such as the C2-C3 bond, that you will be looking down for the projection.

Why do you draw an 'eyeball' when preparing a Newman projection? Drawing an 'eyeball' helps you visualize looking straight down the bond of interest to set up the correct perspective.

Which hydrogens should be added when drawing a Newman projection? Only add implied hydrogens to the two carbons involved in the bond of interest.

How many groups should be shown on each carbon in a Newman projection? Each carbon should show three groups, including hydrogens and any attached groups.

What abbreviation is commonly used for a methyl group in Newman projections? The abbreviation 'Me' is used for a methyl group (CH3).