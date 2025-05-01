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Drawing Newman Projections quiz

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  • What is the first step when converting a condensed structure to a Newman projection?
    The first step is to convert the condensed structure into a bond line structure to clearly see the carbon chain.
  • How do you identify the bond of interest for a Newman projection?
    You highlight the specific bond, such as the C2-C3 bond, that you will be looking down for the projection.
  • Why do you draw an 'eyeball' when preparing a Newman projection?
    Drawing an 'eyeball' helps you visualize looking straight down the bond of interest to set up the correct perspective.
  • Which hydrogens should be added when drawing a Newman projection?
    Only add implied hydrogens to the two carbons involved in the bond of interest.
  • How many groups should be shown on each carbon in a Newman projection?
    Each carbon should show three groups, including hydrogens and any attached groups.
  • What abbreviation is commonly used for a methyl group in Newman projections?
    The abbreviation 'Me' is used for a methyl group (CH3).
  • What abbreviation is commonly used for an ethyl group in Newman projections?
    The abbreviation 'Et' is used for an ethyl group (CH2CH3).
  • What is the most energetically favorable conformation in a Newman projection?
    The anti conformation is the most energetically favorable.
  • What is the dihedral angle for the anti conformation in a Newman projection?
    The dihedral angle for the anti conformation is 180 degrees.
  • How do you verify that your Newman projection matches the required energy state?
    Check that the groups are arranged according to the specified conformation, such as anti, gauche, or eclipsed.
  • If you draw the wrong conformation initially, what can you do to correct it?
    You can rotate the groups to achieve the correct conformation as required.
  • Why is it important to know which bond is being rotated in a Newman projection?
    Because the projection and conformation depend on the specific bond being analyzed.
  • What does the back carbon look like in a Newman projection?
    The back carbon is represented as a circle with three groups attached, peeking out from behind the front carbon.
  • What should you do if the professor specifies a particular conformation for the Newman projection?
    Ensure your drawing matches the specified conformation, such as anti, gauche, or eclipsed.
  • Why is the anti conformation considered the most stable in Newman projections?
    Because the largest groups are 180 degrees apart, minimizing steric hindrance.