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E1 Mechanism A two-step elimination process where a weak nucleophile and a tertiary leaving group yield a carbocation intermediate before forming a double bond. SN1 Mechanism A substitution pathway involving carbocation formation, followed by nucleophilic attack, often producing racemic mixtures due to chiral centers. Carbocation A positively charged intermediate formed after the leaving group departs, crucial for both E1 and SN1 reactions. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs from the substrate, enabling carbocation formation and dictating reaction rate. Nucleophile A species with lone pairs that can act as a base or attacker, but in E1, typically waits for carbocation formation. Beta Proton A hydrogen atom on a carbon adjacent to the carbocation, abstracted during the elimination step to form a double bond. Double Bond A feature in the elimination product resulting from the removal of a beta proton and electrons filling the carbocation. Tertiary Alkyl Halide A substrate with three alkyl groups attached to the carbon bearing the leaving group, favoring carbocation stability. Racemization The process leading to equal amounts of enantiomers, common in SN1 due to attack on planar carbocations. Unimolecular Kinetics A rate law dependent only on the substrate concentration, not on nucleophile or base concentration. Mixture of Products A common outcome in E1 and SN1, where multiple substitution and elimination products are formed, complicating synthesis. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms, which is not a concern in E1 due to the absence of geometric requirements. Anticoplanar Geometry A spatial requirement for E2 reactions, but not necessary in E1 since the leaving group has already departed. Intermediate A species, such as a carbocation, formed between steps in a reaction mechanism, distinct from a transition state. Synthesis The process of constructing target molecules, often hindered by E1 and SN1 due to the formation of multiple similar products.
E1 Reaction definitions
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