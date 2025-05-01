E1 Mechanism A two-step elimination process where a weak nucleophile and a tertiary leaving group yield a carbocation intermediate before forming a double bond.

SN1 Mechanism A substitution pathway involving carbocation formation, followed by nucleophilic attack, often producing racemic mixtures due to chiral centers.

Carbocation A positively charged intermediate formed after the leaving group departs, crucial for both E1 and SN1 reactions.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs from the substrate, enabling carbocation formation and dictating reaction rate.

Nucleophile A species with lone pairs that can act as a base or attacker, but in E1, typically waits for carbocation formation.

Beta Proton A hydrogen atom on a carbon adjacent to the carbocation, abstracted during the elimination step to form a double bond.