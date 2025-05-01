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E2 Mechanism A one-step elimination process requiring a specific spatial arrangement for effective pi bond formation. Anticoplanar Arrangement A spatial orientation where two groups are on opposite sides of the same plane, enabling proper orbital overlap. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, facilitating bond changes. Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, crucial for elimination. Pi Bond A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, resulting in a region of electron density above and below the bond axis. Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring often adopting a chair conformation, affecting spatial group arrangements. Chair Conformation A three-dimensional shape of cyclohexane minimizing strain, with alternating axial and equatorial positions. Diaxial Requirement A condition in cyclohexane where two substituents must occupy adjacent axial positions for elimination. Axial Position A location in the chair form of cyclohexane where a substituent points perpendicular to the ring plane. Equatorial Position A location in the chair form of cyclohexane where a substituent extends outward, roughly parallel to the ring. Alkyl Halide A compound containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a substrate in elimination. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or pi electrons that seeks positive centers, often initiating elimination. Gauche Arrangement A spatial relationship where two groups are 60 degrees apart, not optimal for E2 elimination.
E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement definitions
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