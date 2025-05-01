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E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement definitions

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  • E2 Mechanism
    A one-step elimination process requiring a specific spatial arrangement for effective pi bond formation.
  • Anticoplanar Arrangement
    A spatial orientation where two groups are on opposite sides of the same plane, enabling proper orbital overlap.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, facilitating bond changes.
  • Beta Hydrogen
    A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, crucial for elimination.
  • Pi Bond
    A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, resulting in a region of electron density above and below the bond axis.
  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered carbon ring often adopting a chair conformation, affecting spatial group arrangements.
  • Chair Conformation
    A three-dimensional shape of cyclohexane minimizing strain, with alternating axial and equatorial positions.
  • Diaxial Requirement
    A condition in cyclohexane where two substituents must occupy adjacent axial positions for elimination.
  • Axial Position
    A location in the chair form of cyclohexane where a substituent points perpendicular to the ring plane.
  • Equatorial Position
    A location in the chair form of cyclohexane where a substituent extends outward, roughly parallel to the ring.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a substrate in elimination.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair or pi electrons that seeks positive centers, often initiating elimination.
  • Gauche Arrangement
    A spatial relationship where two groups are 60 degrees apart, not optimal for E2 elimination.