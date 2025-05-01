E2 Mechanism A one-step elimination process requiring a specific spatial arrangement for effective pi bond formation.

Anticoplanar Arrangement A spatial orientation where two groups are on opposite sides of the same plane, enabling proper orbital overlap.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, facilitating bond changes.

Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, crucial for elimination.

Pi Bond A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, resulting in a region of electron density above and below the bond axis.

Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring often adopting a chair conformation, affecting spatial group arrangements.