What specific arrangement is required between the leaving group and the beta hydrogen for an E2 reaction to proceed? An anticoplanar arrangement is required between the leaving group and the beta hydrogen for an E2 reaction to proceed.

Why is the anticoplanar arrangement necessary in E2 reactions? It is necessary because the orbitals must overlap properly to form the new pi bond (double bond) in the product.

What are the two steps to determine the number of possible E2 products? First, identify the number of beta hydrogens; second, determine which of these are anticoplanar.

In cyclohexane structures, what is the anticoplanar requirement called? In cyclohexane structures, the anticoplanar requirement is called the diaxial requirement.

What does the diaxial requirement mean for cyclohexane E2 eliminations? It means the leaving group and the beta hydrogen must be in adjacent axial positions for effective elimination.

Why can't the leaving group and beta hydrogen be in equatorial positions for E2 elimination in cyclohexane? Because equatorial positions do not allow for the necessary anti arrangement; only axial positions can be anticoplanar.