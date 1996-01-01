Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

8. Elimination Reactions

E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement

Now we know how to find β-hydrogens, but it turns out that E2 reactions require an anti-coplanar arrangement (also called anti-periplanar) in order for the orbitals to overlap and create a new pi bond.

 

On a cyclohexane chair, the leaving group and β-hydrogen must be DIAXIAL to each other in order to fulfill the anti-coplanar requirement. 

concept

The Anti-Coplanar Requirement

Time for some worked examples together. Who's ready?

example

Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

example

Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

example

Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

example

Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

