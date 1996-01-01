Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Now we know how to find β-hydrogens, but it turns out that E2 reactions require an anti-coplanar arrangement (also called anti-periplanar) in order for the orbitals to overlap and create a new pi bond.
On a cyclohexane chair, the leaving group and β-hydrogen must be DIAXIAL to each other in order to fulfill the anti-coplanar requirement.
The Anti-Coplanar Requirement
Time for some worked examples together. Who's ready?
Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms
Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms
Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms
Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms