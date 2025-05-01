What is the main focus of the E2 - Cumulative Practice session? The session focuses on drawing the final products for E2 reactions using previously discussed molecules.

What modification was made to one of the molecules in the practice session? One molecule was changed so that it would produce a reaction product instead of giving no reaction.

What are students encouraged to do before the instructor provides solutions? Students are encouraged to try drawing the entire E2 mechanism and the product themselves.

What type of reaction mechanism is being practiced in this session? The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction mechanism is being practiced.

Why was a molecule modified in the practice session? It was modified to ensure a reaction product is obtained, allowing students to practice the mechanism.

What is the expected outcome after students attempt the mechanism? The instructor will provide solutions to the E2 mechanism and product after students' attempts.