Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
We just tackled the anti-coplanar requirement for E2 reactions. Now, let's see if you can draw the correct final products using the same molecules we've seen in the past. Good luck!
E2 Cumulative Intro
A. Provide the full mechanism and draw the final product for the following E2 reaction.
B. Provide the full mechanism and draw the final product for the following E2 reaction.
C. Provide the full mechanism and draw the final product for the following E2 reaction.
Great job guys.:)
Keep up the awesome work and you will be pro's at the E2 reaction in no time.