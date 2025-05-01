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E2 Mechanism A concerted, one-step elimination where a strong nucleophile removes a beta hydrogen, forming a double bond as the leaving group departs. Nucleophile A negatively charged or electron-rich species that initiates the reaction by seeking a positive center or proton. Leaving Group An atom or group that detaches from the substrate, stabilizing itself after bond cleavage during the reaction. Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom bonded to a carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, targeted for removal in elimination. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly attached to the leaving group, central to bond changes during the reaction. Beta Carbon A carbon atom directly bonded to the alpha carbon, often bearing the hydrogen removed in elimination. Transition State A fleeting structure where bond-breaking and bond-making occur simultaneously, with partial bonds present. Antiperiplanar Geometry A spatial arrangement where the beta hydrogen and leaving group are 180 degrees apart, required for reaction. Concerted Process A reaction pathway where all bond changes occur in a single, continuous step without intermediates. Bimolecular Reaction A process whose rate depends on the concentrations of both the nucleophile and the substrate. Steric Hindrance Physical crowding around a reactive site, often preventing backside attack and favoring elimination. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as the substrate. Pi Bond A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, resulting from the elimination of two sigma bonds. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, broken during elimination to form a double bond. Newman Projection A visual representation used to analyze spatial relationships around a single bond, crucial for stereochemistry.
E2 Mechanism definitions
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