E2 Mechanism A concerted, one-step elimination where a strong nucleophile removes a beta hydrogen, forming a double bond as the leaving group departs.

Nucleophile A negatively charged or electron-rich species that initiates the reaction by seeking a positive center or proton.

Leaving Group An atom or group that detaches from the substrate, stabilizing itself after bond cleavage during the reaction.

Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom bonded to a carbon adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, targeted for removal in elimination.

Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly attached to the leaving group, central to bond changes during the reaction.

Beta Carbon A carbon atom directly bonded to the alpha carbon, often bearing the hydrogen removed in elimination.