Time to discuss the most complicated mechanism of the bunch, E2. It’s an awesome reaction, but there are a few extra details we’re gonna have to keep track of!
Drawing the E2 Mechanism.
Summary: A negatively charged nucleophile reacts with an inaccessible leaving group to produce beta-elimination in one-step.
Understanding the properties of E2.
Properties of E2 reactions:
Rank reactivity toward E2