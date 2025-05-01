Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A process where an alkyl group is introduced to an aromatic ring using an alkyl halide and a Lewis acid catalyst.

Alkyl Halide A compound containing an alkyl group bonded to a halogen, serving as the alkyl source in this reaction.

Lewis Acid A substance, such as AlCl3, that accepts electron pairs to facilitate carbocation formation.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon species with an empty p orbital, acting as a key intermediate and electrophile.

Electrophile A species that seeks electrons, often generated by the interaction of an alkyl halide and a Lewis acid.

Sigma Complex An intermediate where the aromatic ring forms a new single bond with the alkyl group, temporarily disrupting aromaticity.