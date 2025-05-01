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Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A process where an alkyl group is introduced to an aromatic ring using an alkyl halide and a Lewis acid catalyst. Alkyl Halide A compound containing an alkyl group bonded to a halogen, serving as the alkyl source in this reaction. Lewis Acid A substance, such as AlCl3, that accepts electron pairs to facilitate carbocation formation. Carbocation A positively charged carbon species with an empty p orbital, acting as a key intermediate and electrophile. Electrophile A species that seeks electrons, often generated by the interaction of an alkyl halide and a Lewis acid. Sigma Complex An intermediate where the aromatic ring forms a new single bond with the alkyl group, temporarily disrupting aromaticity. Resonance Structure Alternative depictions of electron distribution in intermediates, especially in the sigma complex. Catalyst A substance that speeds up a reaction without being consumed, such as AlCl3, which is regenerated at the end. Carbocation Rearrangement A shift of hydride or alkyl groups to form a more stable carbocation, often necessary with primary alkyl halides. Primary Carbocation A carbocation attached to only one other carbon, highly unstable and rarely observed in this mechanism. Secondary Carbocation A carbocation bonded to two other carbons, more stable than a primary carbocation and often formed via rearrangement. Aromatic Ring A cyclic, planar structure with delocalized electrons, such as benzene, that undergoes alkylation in this reaction. Beta Elimination A step where a proton is removed from the sigma complex, restoring aromaticity and completing the reaction. Alkylation The introduction of an alkyl group onto an aromatic ring, resulting in a substituted benzene product. AlCl3 A common Lewis acid catalyst used to generate the active electrophile in Friedel-Crafts alkylation.
EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism definitions
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EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism
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