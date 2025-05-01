What is the role of the Lewis acid (e.g., AlCl3) in the Friedel-Crafts alkylation mechanism? The Lewis acid accepts electrons from the alkyl halide, helping to generate a carbocation intermediate.

What type of intermediate is formed during the Friedel-Crafts alkylation reaction? A carbocation intermediate is formed, which is highly reactive and electron-deficient.

Why must you be cautious about carbocation rearrangements in Friedel-Crafts alkylation? Carbocations can rearrange to form more stable carbocations, which can change the final product of the reaction.

What is the first step in the Friedel-Crafts alkylation mechanism? The first step is the generation of a carbocation by transferring electrons from the alkyl halide to the Lewis acid.

What does the benzene ring attack during the Friedel-Crafts alkylation mechanism? The benzene ring attacks the carbocation intermediate, forming a sigma complex.

What is regenerated at the end of the Friedel-Crafts alkylation reaction? The Lewis acid catalyst (e.g., AlCl3) is regenerated at the end of the reaction.