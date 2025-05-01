Polysubstituted Benzene A benzene ring containing two or more substituents, requiring analysis of both steric and directing effects for further reactions.

Steric Hindrance A spatial effect where bulky groups block certain positions on a benzene ring, making them less reactive or unreactive.

Directing Effects Influences from existing groups on a benzene ring that determine the preferred positions for new substituents during reactions.

Synergistic Groups Multiple substituents on a benzene ring that direct new additions to the same position, resulting in high product yield.

Competitive Groups Substituents on a benzene ring that direct new additions to different positions, causing mixed products and lower yields.

Meta Director A substituent that guides incoming groups to the meta position relative to itself on a benzene ring during substitution.