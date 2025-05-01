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Polysubstituted Benzene A benzene ring containing two or more substituents, requiring analysis of both steric and directing effects for further reactions. Steric Hindrance A spatial effect where bulky groups block certain positions on a benzene ring, making them less reactive or unreactive. Directing Effects Influences from existing groups on a benzene ring that determine the preferred positions for new substituents during reactions. Synergistic Groups Multiple substituents on a benzene ring that direct new additions to the same position, resulting in high product yield. Competitive Groups Substituents on a benzene ring that direct new additions to different positions, causing mixed products and lower yields. Meta Director A substituent that guides incoming groups to the meta position relative to itself on a benzene ring during substitution. Activity Chart A ranking of substituents based on their activating or deactivating effects, used to predict major products in competitive scenarios. Major Product The compound formed in the greatest amount during a reaction, determined by the most activating or least deactivating group present. Minor Product A compound formed in smaller amounts during a reaction, typically due to less favorable directing effects. Electron Withdrawing Group A substituent that pulls electron density away from the benzene ring, often leading to deactivation and meta direction. Aldehyde A moderate electron withdrawing group on benzene, represented as CHO, influencing substitution to the meta position. Nitro Group A strong electron withdrawing group (NO2) that is highly deactivating and directs new substituents to the meta position. Bromination An electrophilic aromatic substitution where bromine is added to a benzene ring, often used to illustrate directing effects. Yield The amount of product obtained from a reaction, influenced by whether directing effects are synergistic or competitive.
EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups definitions
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Side-Chain Halogenation
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