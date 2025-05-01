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Aromatic Synthesis A process involving the construction of complex aromatic compounds from simpler benzene derivatives using strategic reaction sequences. Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring serving as the foundational structure for many synthetic transformations in organic chemistry. Acetophenone A benzene ring bearing a methyl ketone group, acting as a starting material with meta-directing properties. Benzoic Acid A benzene ring substituted with a carboxylic acid group, often formed by oxidizing a methyl or ketone group. Nitro Group An electron-withdrawing substituent, typically introduced via nitration, influencing the position of further substitutions on an aromatic ring. Para Substitution A pattern where a substituent is introduced at the position directly opposite another group on a benzene ring. Meta Director A substituent that directs incoming electrophiles to the meta position relative to itself during aromatic substitution. Ortho/Para Director A substituent that increases the likelihood of new groups attaching to the ortho or para positions on an aromatic ring. Sequence Groups A strategic approach to ordering reactions so that substituents are introduced in the desired positions on an aromatic ring. Nitration A reaction introducing a nitro group onto an aromatic ring, often requiring careful control of directing effects. Transformation A chemical change converting one functional group into another, such as a ketone to a carboxylic acid. Reagent A chemical substance used to induce a specific transformation or substitution in a synthetic sequence. Target Molecule The final, desired compound in a synthetic sequence, often more complex than the starting material. Substitution Pattern The arrangement of substituents on a benzene ring, determined by directing effects and reaction order. Directing Effect The influence a substituent exerts on the position where new groups are introduced during aromatic substitution.
EAS:Retrosynthesis definitions
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EAS:Retrosynthesis
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