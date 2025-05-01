Aromatic Synthesis A process involving the construction of complex aromatic compounds from simpler benzene derivatives using strategic reaction sequences.

Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring serving as the foundational structure for many synthetic transformations in organic chemistry.

Acetophenone A benzene ring bearing a methyl ketone group, acting as a starting material with meta-directing properties.

Benzoic Acid A benzene ring substituted with a carboxylic acid group, often formed by oxidizing a methyl or ketone group.

Nitro Group An electron-withdrawing substituent, typically introduced via nitration, influencing the position of further substitutions on an aromatic ring.

Para Substitution A pattern where a substituent is introduced at the position directly opposite another group on a benzene ring.