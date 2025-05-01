What is the starting material in the example synthesis discussed in the lesson? The starting material is acetophenone.

What functional group transformation is required in the synthesis from acetophenone to the target molecule? A ketone group must be converted into a benzoic acid group.

Where must the nitro group be added in the target molecule according to the example? The nitro group must be added in the para position relative to the original substituent.

What type of director is a ketone group on a benzene ring? A ketone group is a meta director.

If you nitrate acetophenone directly, where will the nitro group be added? The nitro group will be added in the meta position.

Why can't you convert the ketone to benzoic acid before nitration in this synthesis? Because benzoic acid is also a meta director, leading to meta nitration instead of para.