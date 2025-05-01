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What is the starting material in the example synthesis discussed in the lesson? The starting material is acetophenone. What functional group transformation is required in the synthesis from acetophenone to the target molecule? A ketone group must be converted into a benzoic acid group. Where must the nitro group be added in the target molecule according to the example? The nitro group must be added in the para position relative to the original substituent. What type of director is a ketone group on a benzene ring? A ketone group is a meta director. If you nitrate acetophenone directly, where will the nitro group be added? The nitro group will be added in the meta position. Why can't you convert the ketone to benzoic acid before nitration in this synthesis? Because benzoic acid is also a meta director, leading to meta nitration instead of para. What must you do to the ketone before nitration to achieve para substitution? You must convert the ketone into an ortho/para director before nitration. What is the importance of reaction sequence in aromatic synthesis? The order of reactions determines the position of substituents due to directing effects. What is a sequence group in the context of aromatic synthesis? A sequence group refers to a functional group that influences the position of subsequent substitutions on the aromatic ring. Why is creativity important in proposing aromatic syntheses? Because you must apply your knowledge of reactions and reagents to devise a sequence that yields the desired product. What is the directing effect of benzoic acid on a benzene ring? Benzoic acid is a meta director. What is the main challenge when synthesizing a para-nitrobenzoic acid derivative from acetophenone? The challenge is to ensure the nitro group is introduced in the para position, which requires changing the directing effects before nitration. What knowledge is essential for successful aromatic retrosynthesis? Understanding the directing effects of substituents and the correct sequence of functional group transformations is essential. What happens if you nitrate a benzene ring with a meta-directing group? The incoming group will be directed to the meta position. What is the first step you should consider when planning the synthesis of a para-substituted aromatic compound from a meta-directing starting material? You should first convert the meta-directing group into an ortho/para director before introducing the new substituent.
EAS:Retrosynthesis quiz
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EAS:Retrosynthesis
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