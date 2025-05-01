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EAS Reactions of Pyridine definitions

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  • Pyridine
    A six-membered aromatic heterocycle with a nitrogen atom, exhibiting electron deficiency compared to benzene.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, often requiring harsher conditions for heterocycles.
  • Electron Deficiency
    A state where electron density is withdrawn from a ring, making it less reactive toward electrophiles.
  • Nitrogen Atom
    A heteroatom in the ring that increases electronegativity, pulling electron density and influencing reactivity.
  • Carbocation Intermediate
    A positively charged species formed during substitution, whose stability determines the preferred site of reaction.
  • C3 Position
    The site on the ring most favored for substitution, as it avoids placing a positive charge on nitrogen.
  • Activating Group
    A substituent that increases the ring's reactivity, often directing new groups to ortho or para positions.
  • Meta Director
    A substituent that decreases reactivity and directs incoming groups to the meta position relative to itself.
  • Ortho-Para Director
    A substituent that increases reactivity and directs new groups to positions adjacent or opposite to itself.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized electrons, restored after substitution by loss of a proton.
  • Resonance
    The delocalization of electrons in a molecule, explaining the distribution of charges during reactions.
  • Deactivating Group
    A substituent that reduces the ring's reactivity, often requiring higher temperatures for substitution.
  • Lewis Acid Catalyst
    A compound, such as aluminum chloride, that can interact with nitrogen to facilitate or inhibit reactions.
  • Heterocycle
    A ring structure containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as nitrogen in pyridine.
  • Substituted Pyridine
    A pyridine ring bearing additional groups, whose nature and position influence further reactivity and selectivity.