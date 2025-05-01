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Pyridine A six-membered aromatic heterocycle with a nitrogen atom, exhibiting electron deficiency compared to benzene. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, often requiring harsher conditions for heterocycles. Electron Deficiency A state where electron density is withdrawn from a ring, making it less reactive toward electrophiles. Nitrogen Atom A heteroatom in the ring that increases electronegativity, pulling electron density and influencing reactivity. Carbocation Intermediate A positively charged species formed during substitution, whose stability determines the preferred site of reaction. C3 Position The site on the ring most favored for substitution, as it avoids placing a positive charge on nitrogen. Activating Group A substituent that increases the ring's reactivity, often directing new groups to ortho or para positions. Meta Director A substituent that decreases reactivity and directs incoming groups to the meta position relative to itself. Ortho-Para Director A substituent that increases reactivity and directs new groups to positions adjacent or opposite to itself. Aromaticity A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized electrons, restored after substitution by loss of a proton. Resonance The delocalization of electrons in a molecule, explaining the distribution of charges during reactions. Deactivating Group A substituent that reduces the ring's reactivity, often requiring higher temperatures for substitution. Lewis Acid Catalyst A compound, such as aluminum chloride, that can interact with nitrogen to facilitate or inhibit reactions. Heterocycle A ring structure containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as nitrogen in pyridine. Substituted Pyridine A pyridine ring bearing additional groups, whose nature and position influence further reactivity and selectivity.
EAS Reactions of Pyridine definitions
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