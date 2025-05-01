Pyridine A six-membered aromatic heterocycle with a nitrogen atom, exhibiting electron deficiency compared to benzene.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, often requiring harsher conditions for heterocycles.

Electron Deficiency A state where electron density is withdrawn from a ring, making it less reactive toward electrophiles.

Nitrogen Atom A heteroatom in the ring that increases electronegativity, pulling electron density and influencing reactivity.

Carbocation Intermediate A positively charged species formed during substitution, whose stability determines the preferred site of reaction.

C3 Position The site on the ring most favored for substitution, as it avoids placing a positive charge on nitrogen.