Why is pyridine less reactive than benzene in EAS reactions? Pyridine is less reactive because its nitrogen atom is more electronegative, pulling electron density away from the ring and making it electron-deficient.

At which position does electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) most commonly occur in pyridine? EAS most commonly occurs at the C3 position in pyridine.

Why is substitution at the C3 position of pyridine preferred over C2 or C4? Substitution at C3 avoids placing a positive charge on the electronegative nitrogen atom, which would be unstable.

What happens to the nitrogen atom during EAS reactions in pyridine? The nitrogen can become protonated or interact with Lewis acids, sometimes forming a positively charged nitrogen.

How do activating groups affect EAS reactions in pyridine? Activating groups make EAS reactions more favorable by increasing electron density and directing substitution to ortho and para positions.

What is the effect of meta-directing groups on pyridine’s reactivity in EAS? Meta-directing groups are deactivating and make EAS reactions even more difficult, often requiring higher temperatures.