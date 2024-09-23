In this video, we're going to take a look at substitutions at C 2 , C 3 , and C 4 . Now, S N reactions of pyridine yield products by substitution at C 3 . Here, we're going to say that substitutions at C 2 and C 4 usually do not take place. How can we be sure of this? We're going to do resonance and see what happens.

Now, we know that in all these reactions, our pyridine is going to attack our electrophile initially and will create a carbocation intermediate. In the first reaction, the positive charge will be here, and will resonate our double bonds to move this positive charge around. Moves here. Now in this reaction, moving it around this way gives us a positive nitrogen, which is not ideal. You wouldn't want the positive charge to be on the more electronegative nitrogen.

But luckily, remember, we're going to lose a hydrogen here, an H+ in order to reestablish our aromaticity. So we're going to say that this bond here breaks to fall here to make a double bond, this double bond, and we've reestablished our aromaticity. When it's at C 3 , we're going to say this comes in, grabs it, creating a positive charge here. We have a double bond here, and here still. This can resonate over here, in order to make a double bond and get rid of that positive, but then it comes over on this side.

And then this can move down here, giving us a positive charge up here. And through the loss of our bond here, our H+, we reestablish our aromaticity. So we've reestablished our aromatic ring, and we did not create that unstable positive nitrogen. So that's why substitution at C 3 is preferred. Now if we look at C 4 , again, we're going to use this π bond, and we're going to add our electrophile.

We're going to add it up here, So that means that this is positive. And we're going to say what can happen is this could move right here to make a pause to get rid of that positive, giving us a positive nitrogen again, which is not ideal. This could resonate down here, making this positive. And then again, remember, we lose H+ to reform our aromatic ring right here. So although all of these could help make the aromatic ring once again, C 3 is preferred because we never create that unstable positive nitrogen.