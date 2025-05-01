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Sequence Group A functional group capable of changing its directing effect during synthesis, allowing control over substitution positions on an aromatic ring. Directing Effect The influence a substituent exerts on the position where new groups are introduced during electrophilic aromatic substitution. Meta Director A substituent that favors incoming groups attaching to the third position relative to itself on a benzene ring. Ortho/Para Director A substituent that promotes new groups attaching to the first or fourth positions relative to itself on a benzene ring. Nitro Group A strongly electron-withdrawing substituent that directs new substituents to the meta position on benzene. Amino Group A strongly electron-donating substituent that directs new substituents to the ortho and para positions on benzene. Clemmensen Reduction A reaction converting an acyl group on benzene to an alkyl group, altering its directing effect from meta to ortho/para. Acyl Group A substituent containing a carbonyl attached to a benzene ring, acting as a meta director in aromatic substitution. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon chain substituent that directs new groups to the ortho and para positions on benzene. Side Chain Oxidation A process using potassium permanganate to convert a benzene alkyl side chain into a benzoic acid group, changing its directing effect. Benzoic Acid A carboxylic acid group attached to benzene, acting as a strong meta director in further substitutions. Reducing Agent A substance such as iron/HCl or catalytic hydrogenation used to convert nitro groups to amino groups on benzene. Benzylic Position The carbon atom directly attached to a benzene ring, crucial for side chain oxidation reactions. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction mechanism where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on a benzene ring, influenced by existing substituents. Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizing agent used to transform alkyl side chains on benzene into carboxylic acids.
EAS:Sequence Groups definitions
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EAS: Sequence Groups
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