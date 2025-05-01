Sequence Group A functional group capable of changing its directing effect during synthesis, allowing control over substitution positions on an aromatic ring.

Directing Effect The influence a substituent exerts on the position where new groups are introduced during electrophilic aromatic substitution.

Meta Director A substituent that favors incoming groups attaching to the third position relative to itself on a benzene ring.

Ortho/Para Director A substituent that promotes new groups attaching to the first or fourth positions relative to itself on a benzene ring.

Nitro Group A strongly electron-withdrawing substituent that directs new substituents to the meta position on benzene.

Amino Group A strongly electron-donating substituent that directs new substituents to the ortho and para positions on benzene.