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EAS:Sequence Groups definitions

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  • Sequence Group
    A functional group capable of changing its directing effect during synthesis, allowing control over substitution positions on an aromatic ring.
  • Directing Effect
    The influence a substituent exerts on the position where new groups are introduced during electrophilic aromatic substitution.
  • Meta Director
    A substituent that favors incoming groups attaching to the third position relative to itself on a benzene ring.
  • Ortho/Para Director
    A substituent that promotes new groups attaching to the first or fourth positions relative to itself on a benzene ring.
  • Nitro Group
    A strongly electron-withdrawing substituent that directs new substituents to the meta position on benzene.
  • Amino Group
    A strongly electron-donating substituent that directs new substituents to the ortho and para positions on benzene.
  • Clemmensen Reduction
    A reaction converting an acyl group on benzene to an alkyl group, altering its directing effect from meta to ortho/para.
  • Acyl Group
    A substituent containing a carbonyl attached to a benzene ring, acting as a meta director in aromatic substitution.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon chain substituent that directs new groups to the ortho and para positions on benzene.
  • Side Chain Oxidation
    A process using potassium permanganate to convert a benzene alkyl side chain into a benzoic acid group, changing its directing effect.
  • Benzoic Acid
    A carboxylic acid group attached to benzene, acting as a strong meta director in further substitutions.
  • Reducing Agent
    A substance such as iron/HCl or catalytic hydrogenation used to convert nitro groups to amino groups on benzene.
  • Benzylic Position
    The carbon atom directly attached to a benzene ring, crucial for side chain oxidation reactions.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction mechanism where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on a benzene ring, influenced by existing substituents.
  • Potassium Permanganate
    A strong oxidizing agent used to transform alkyl side chains on benzene into carboxylic acids.