What is a sequence group in the context of benzene reactions? A sequence group is a substituent that can change its directing effects through a chemical transformation, allowing for control over the position of subsequent substitutions on the benzene ring.

Why are sequence groups important in aromatic synthesis? Sequence groups are important because they allow chemists to control where new substituents are added to the benzene ring by altering directing effects during synthesis.

What type of director is a nitro group on a benzene ring? A nitro group is a strong meta director on a benzene ring.

What does the reduction of a nitro group produce, and how does this affect directing effects? Reduction of a nitro group produces an amino group (aniline), which is a strong ortho/para director.

Name two reducing agents that can convert a nitro group to an amino group. Examples include catalytic hydrogenation and iron with HCl.

What is the directing effect of an acyl group on a benzene ring? An acyl group is a meta director on a benzene ring.