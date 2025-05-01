Skip to main content
Back

Eglinton Reaction definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Eglinton Reaction
    A copper-catalyzed process coupling two identical terminal alkynes to yield a conjugated bi-alkynyl compound via radical intermediates.
  • Terminal Alkyne
    A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its chain, with a hydrogen directly attached to the triple-bonded carbon.
  • Copper Catalyst
    A transition metal species, often in +1 or +2 oxidation states, facilitating bond formation without being consumed in the reaction.
  • Pyridine
    A nitrogen-containing aromatic base, structurally similar to benzene, used to deprotonate terminal alkynes.
  • Conjugation
    A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow electron delocalization, increasing molecular stability.
  • Radical Intermediate
    A highly reactive species with an unpaired electron, formed during homolytic bond cleavage in the reaction mechanism.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a hydrogen ion from a molecule, often facilitated by a base, generating a negatively charged species.
  • Alkynide Ion
    A negatively charged carbon species formed after deprotonation of a terminal alkyne, capable of further reaction.
  • Copper-Alkynide Complex
    A coordination compound where a copper ion is bonded to an alkynide ion, serving as a key intermediate.
  • Homolytic Cleavage
    A bond-breaking process where each atom retains one electron, producing radicals instead of ions.
  • Dimerization
    A process where two identical radicals combine to form a single, more stable molecule.
  • Bi-alkynyl Product
    A molecule containing two conjugated alkyne units, resulting from the coupling of two terminal alkynes.
  • Acetate Ion
    A negatively charged ion derived from acetic acid, often acting as a leaving group in substitution steps.
  • 18 Electron Rule
    A guideline stating that transition metal complexes are most stable when their valence shell contains 18 electrons.