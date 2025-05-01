Eglinton Reaction A copper-catalyzed process coupling two identical terminal alkynes to yield a conjugated bi-alkynyl compound via radical intermediates.

Terminal Alkyne A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its chain, with a hydrogen directly attached to the triple-bonded carbon.

Copper Catalyst A transition metal species, often in +1 or +2 oxidation states, facilitating bond formation without being consumed in the reaction.

Pyridine A nitrogen-containing aromatic base, structurally similar to benzene, used to deprotonate terminal alkynes.

Conjugation A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow electron delocalization, increasing molecular stability.

Radical Intermediate A highly reactive species with an unpaired electron, formed during homolytic bond cleavage in the reaction mechanism.