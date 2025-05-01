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Eglinton Reaction A copper-catalyzed process coupling two identical terminal alkynes to yield a conjugated bi-alkynyl compound via radical intermediates. Terminal Alkyne A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its chain, with a hydrogen directly attached to the triple-bonded carbon. Copper Catalyst A transition metal species, often in +1 or +2 oxidation states, facilitating bond formation without being consumed in the reaction. Pyridine A nitrogen-containing aromatic base, structurally similar to benzene, used to deprotonate terminal alkynes. Conjugation A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow electron delocalization, increasing molecular stability. Radical Intermediate A highly reactive species with an unpaired electron, formed during homolytic bond cleavage in the reaction mechanism. Deprotonation The removal of a hydrogen ion from a molecule, often facilitated by a base, generating a negatively charged species. Alkynide Ion A negatively charged carbon species formed after deprotonation of a terminal alkyne, capable of further reaction. Copper-Alkynide Complex A coordination compound where a copper ion is bonded to an alkynide ion, serving as a key intermediate. Homolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where each atom retains one electron, producing radicals instead of ions. Dimerization A process where two identical radicals combine to form a single, more stable molecule. Bi-alkynyl Product A molecule containing two conjugated alkyne units, resulting from the coupling of two terminal alkynes. Acetate Ion A negatively charged ion derived from acetic acid, often acting as a leaving group in substitution steps. 18 Electron Rule A guideline stating that transition metal complexes are most stable when their valence shell contains 18 electrons.
Eglinton Reaction definitions
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