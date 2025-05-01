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Eglinton Reaction quiz

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  • What type of alkynes are used in the Eglinton reaction?
    Two identical terminal alkynes are used in the Eglinton reaction.
  • What catalyst is required for the Eglinton reaction?
    A copper catalyst is required for the Eglinton reaction.
  • What is the role of pyridine in the Eglinton reaction?
    Pyridine acts as a base to deprotonate the terminal alkyne.
  • What is the main product formed in the Eglinton reaction?
    A conjugated bi-alkynyl (bialkaneal) product is formed.
  • How many basic steps are there in the Eglinton reaction mechanism?
    There are four basic steps: deprotonation, substitution, radicalization, and dimerization.
  • What happens during the deprotonation step of the Eglinton reaction?
    The terminal alkyne hydrogen is removed by pyridine, forming an alkynide ion.
  • What is formed when the alkynide ion reacts with copper(I) acetate?
    A copper-alkynide complex is formed.
  • What type of bond cleavage occurs during the radicalization step?
    Homolytic cleavage of the copper-alkynide bond occurs, forming alkynide radicals.
  • What is the final step in the Eglinton reaction mechanism?
    Dimerization, where two alkynide radicals combine to form the final product.
  • Why is it important to use identical alkynes in the Eglinton reaction?
    Using identical alkynes avoids the formation of a mixture of products.
  • What is the driving force behind the Eglinton reaction?
    The formation of a conjugated system, which increases stability, drives the reaction.
  • Does the Eglinton reaction use a catalytic cycle?
    No, it proceeds through radical intermediates instead of a catalytic cycle.
  • What type of groups can the R groups on the terminal alkynes be?
    The R groups can be vinyl, aryl, alkyl, or another alkyl group.
  • What is the role of copper in the Eglinton reaction?
    Copper acts as a catalyst and forms a complex with the alkynide ion.
  • What is dimerization in the context of the Eglinton reaction?
    Dimerization is when two alkynide radicals join together to form a stable conjugated product.