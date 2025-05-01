What type of alkynes are used in the Eglinton reaction? Two identical terminal alkynes are used in the Eglinton reaction.

What catalyst is required for the Eglinton reaction? A copper catalyst is required for the Eglinton reaction.

What is the role of pyridine in the Eglinton reaction? Pyridine acts as a base to deprotonate the terminal alkyne.

What is the main product formed in the Eglinton reaction? A conjugated bi-alkynyl (bialkaneal) product is formed.

How many basic steps are there in the Eglinton reaction mechanism? There are four basic steps: deprotonation, substitution, radicalization, and dimerization.

What happens during the deprotonation step of the Eglinton reaction? The terminal alkyne hydrogen is removed by pyridine, forming an alkynide ion.