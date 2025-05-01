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Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in shells and orbitals, following a specific order based on the periodic table's blocks. Orbital Region within an atom where electrons are most likely to be found, each with a defined shape and capacity. S Block Section of the periodic table containing elements with valence electrons in s orbitals, holding up to 2 electrons per row. P Block Section of the periodic table where elements fill p orbitals, each row accommodating up to 6 electrons. D Block Region of the periodic table for transition metals, where d orbitals are filled, holding up to 10 electrons per row. F Block Area of the periodic table with elements filling f orbitals, each row capable of holding up to 14 electrons. Condensed Electron Configuration Shorthand notation for electron arrangement, starting from the last noble gas before the element. Cation Positively charged ion formed by the removal of electrons, with electrons lost from the highest shell number first. Principal Quantum Number Number indicating the main energy level or shell of an electron, determining its average distance from the nucleus. Transition Metal Element found in the d block, characterized by filling s orbitals before d orbitals and often showing electron configuration exceptions. Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell involved in bonding; for main group elements, equal to group number; for transition metals, sum of s and d electrons. Hund's Rule Guideline stating that electrons occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing, maximizing unpaired electrons for stability. Electron Configuration Exception Irregular arrangement in some transition metals where s electrons are promoted to d orbitals for half-filled or fully filled stability. Noble Gas Element in group 8 of the periodic table, used as a reference point in condensed electron configurations. Main Group Element Element in groups 1–8 (A groups), with valence electrons corresponding directly to its group number.
Electron Configuration of Elements definitions
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