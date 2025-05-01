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Electron Configuration of Elements definitions

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  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in shells and orbitals, following a specific order based on the periodic table's blocks.
  • Orbital
    Region within an atom where electrons are most likely to be found, each with a defined shape and capacity.
  • S Block
    Section of the periodic table containing elements with valence electrons in s orbitals, holding up to 2 electrons per row.
  • P Block
    Section of the periodic table where elements fill p orbitals, each row accommodating up to 6 electrons.
  • D Block
    Region of the periodic table for transition metals, where d orbitals are filled, holding up to 10 electrons per row.
  • F Block
    Area of the periodic table with elements filling f orbitals, each row capable of holding up to 14 electrons.
  • Condensed Electron Configuration
    Shorthand notation for electron arrangement, starting from the last noble gas before the element.
  • Cation
    Positively charged ion formed by the removal of electrons, with electrons lost from the highest shell number first.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Number indicating the main energy level or shell of an electron, determining its average distance from the nucleus.
  • Transition Metal
    Element found in the d block, characterized by filling s orbitals before d orbitals and often showing electron configuration exceptions.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell involved in bonding; for main group elements, equal to group number; for transition metals, sum of s and d electrons.
  • Hund's Rule
    Guideline stating that electrons occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing, maximizing unpaired electrons for stability.
  • Electron Configuration Exception
    Irregular arrangement in some transition metals where s electrons are promoted to d orbitals for half-filled or fully filled stability.
  • Noble Gas
    Element in group 8 of the periodic table, used as a reference point in condensed electron configurations.
  • Main Group Element
    Element in groups 1–8 (A groups), with valence electrons corresponding directly to its group number.