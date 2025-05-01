Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in shells and orbitals, following a specific order based on the periodic table's blocks.

Orbital Region within an atom where electrons are most likely to be found, each with a defined shape and capacity.

S Block Section of the periodic table containing elements with valence electrons in s orbitals, holding up to 2 electrons per row.

P Block Section of the periodic table where elements fill p orbitals, each row accommodating up to 6 electrons.

D Block Region of the periodic table for transition metals, where d orbitals are filled, holding up to 10 electrons per row.

F Block Area of the periodic table with elements filling f orbitals, each row capable of holding up to 14 electrons.