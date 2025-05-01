Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, often influenced by existing substituents on the ring.

Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring whose reactivity is altered by substituents affecting its electron density.

Electron Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density in an aromatic ring, enhancing its reactivity toward further substitution.

Electron Withdrawing Group A substituent that decreases electron density in an aromatic ring, reducing its reactivity toward further substitution.

Ortho Position A location on a benzene ring adjacent to a substituent, often targeted by certain directing groups during substitution.

Para Position A location on a benzene ring directly opposite a substituent, commonly favored by specific directing groups.