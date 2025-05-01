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Electron Withdrawing Groups definitions

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  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, often influenced by existing substituents on the ring.
  • Benzene
    A six-membered aromatic ring whose reactivity is altered by substituents affecting its electron density.
  • Electron Donating Group
    A substituent that increases electron density in an aromatic ring, enhancing its reactivity toward further substitution.
  • Electron Withdrawing Group
    A substituent that decreases electron density in an aromatic ring, reducing its reactivity toward further substitution.
  • Ortho Position
    A location on a benzene ring adjacent to a substituent, often targeted by certain directing groups during substitution.
  • Para Position
    A location on a benzene ring directly opposite a substituent, commonly favored by specific directing groups.
  • Meta Position
    A location on a benzene ring separated by one carbon from a substituent, typically targeted by electron withdrawing groups.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across a molecule, influencing the reactivity and directing effects of substituents.
  • Hyperconjugation
    An effect where alkyl groups stabilize carbocations or aromatic rings by sharing electron density through sigma bonds.
  • Activity Chart
    A reference tool ranking substituents by their activating or deactivating effects and their directing influence on aromatic substitution.
  • Halogen
    A group of elements that weakly deactivate aromatic rings but uniquely direct new substituents to ortho and para positions.
  • Nitro Group
    A strongly deactivating substituent that drastically reduces aromatic ring reactivity and directs new groups to meta positions.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group with a partial positive charge that moderately deactivates aromatic rings and directs substitution to meta positions.
  • Aniline
    A benzene derivative with an amino group, known for being highly activating due to its lone pair donation.
  • Toluene
    A methyl-substituted benzene that is significantly more reactive than benzene due to the electron-donating effect of the methyl group.