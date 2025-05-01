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Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, often influenced by existing substituents on the ring. Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring whose reactivity is altered by substituents affecting its electron density. Electron Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density in an aromatic ring, enhancing its reactivity toward further substitution. Electron Withdrawing Group A substituent that decreases electron density in an aromatic ring, reducing its reactivity toward further substitution. Ortho Position A location on a benzene ring adjacent to a substituent, often targeted by certain directing groups during substitution. Para Position A location on a benzene ring directly opposite a substituent, commonly favored by specific directing groups. Meta Position A location on a benzene ring separated by one carbon from a substituent, typically targeted by electron withdrawing groups. Resonance A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across a molecule, influencing the reactivity and directing effects of substituents. Hyperconjugation An effect where alkyl groups stabilize carbocations or aromatic rings by sharing electron density through sigma bonds. Activity Chart A reference tool ranking substituents by their activating or deactivating effects and their directing influence on aromatic substitution. Halogen A group of elements that weakly deactivate aromatic rings but uniquely direct new substituents to ortho and para positions. Nitro Group A strongly deactivating substituent that drastically reduces aromatic ring reactivity and directs new groups to meta positions. Carbonyl A functional group with a partial positive charge that moderately deactivates aromatic rings and directs substitution to meta positions. Aniline A benzene derivative with an amino group, known for being highly activating due to its lone pair donation. Toluene A methyl-substituted benzene that is significantly more reactive than benzene due to the electron-donating effect of the methyl group.
Electron Withdrawing Groups definitions
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Electron Withdrawing Groups - Part 1 of 2
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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Electron Withdrawing Groups - Part 2 of 2
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 1 of 3
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 2 of 3
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 3 of 3
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