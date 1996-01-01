Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Adding a single group to a benzene ring is the first step. Now, what happens if we want to do a second reaction on that benzene. Where is it going to add? This is the question we will be answering.
Activity and Directing Effects
Badass Activity Chart
Predict the major product of the following EAS reaction.
Predict the product of the following multi-step synthesis.