Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond

Electron Withdrawing Groups

Adding a single group to a benzene ring is the first step. Now, what happens if we want to do a second reaction on that benzene. Where is it going to add? This is the question we will be answering.

Activity and Directing Effects

Badass Activity Chart

Problem

Predict the major product of the following EAS reaction.

Problem

Predict the product of the following multi-step synthesis. 

