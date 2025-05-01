What effect do electron withdrawing groups (EWGs) have on the reactivity of a benzene ring in electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS)? EWGs decrease the reactivity of the benzene ring by pulling electron density out, making it less nucleophilic and harder to react in EAS.

Where do electron withdrawing groups typically direct new substituents during EAS reactions? EWGs direct new substituents to the meta position on the benzene ring.

How do electron donating groups (EDGs) affect the electron density of a benzene ring? EDGs increase the electron density of the benzene ring, making it more nucleophilic and reactive towards EAS.

What is the general trend for the directing effects of EDGs and EWGs in EAS? EDGs are ortho/para directors, while EWGs are meta directors.

What is the unique behavior of halogens as substituents on a benzene ring in EAS? Halogens are weakly deactivating but act as ortho/para directors, which is an exception to the general trend.

What characteristic do most electron withdrawing groups share? Most EWGs have a full or partial positive charge, which pulls electrons away from the benzene ring.