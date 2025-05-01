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What effect do electron withdrawing groups (EWGs) have on the reactivity of a benzene ring in electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS)? EWGs decrease the reactivity of the benzene ring by pulling electron density out, making it less nucleophilic and harder to react in EAS. Where do electron withdrawing groups typically direct new substituents during EAS reactions? EWGs direct new substituents to the meta position on the benzene ring. How do electron donating groups (EDGs) affect the electron density of a benzene ring? EDGs increase the electron density of the benzene ring, making it more nucleophilic and reactive towards EAS. What is the general trend for the directing effects of EDGs and EWGs in EAS? EDGs are ortho/para directors, while EWGs are meta directors. What is the unique behavior of halogens as substituents on a benzene ring in EAS? Halogens are weakly deactivating but act as ortho/para directors, which is an exception to the general trend. What characteristic do most electron withdrawing groups share? Most EWGs have a full or partial positive charge, which pulls electrons away from the benzene ring. How does the presence of a carbonyl group next to a benzene ring affect its reactivity? A carbonyl group is moderately deactivating due to its partial positive charge, making the ring less reactive in EAS. What is the most strongly deactivating group commonly found on benzene rings? The nitro group (NO2) is the most strongly deactivating, making the ring much less reactive in EAS. How does the activity chart categorize substituents relative to unsubstituted benzene? Substituents above the activity line are activators (more reactive), while those below are deactivators (less reactive). What is the effect of a positive charge adjacent to a benzene ring? A positive charge adjacent to the ring acts as an electron withdrawing group, deactivating the ring. Why are carbonyl-containing groups only moderately deactivating compared to nitro groups? Carbonyls have a partial positive charge, while nitro groups have a full positive charge, making nitro groups much more deactivating. What is the general rule for predicting whether a group is electron donating or withdrawing? Groups with negative charges or lone pairs are electron donating, while groups with positive charges or carbonyls are electron withdrawing. How does the presence of a lone pair on a heteroatom next to a benzene ring affect its activity? A lone pair on a heteroatom (like N or O) next to the ring strongly activates the ring through resonance donation. What is the effect of adding a second EAS reagent to a benzene ring with an EWG already attached? The second EAS reaction will be more difficult and will occur at the meta position due to the deactivating effect of the EWG. How do you determine if a substituent is an electron withdrawing group based on its structure? If the substituent has a full or partial positive charge, or is a carbonyl, it is likely an electron withdrawing group.
Electron Withdrawing Groups quiz
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