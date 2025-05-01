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Enamine Alkylation and Acylation definitions

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  • Enamine
    A functional group featuring an amine bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, with a nucleophilic alpha carbon enabling further reactions.
  • Secondary Amine
    A nitrogen-containing compound bonded to two carbon groups, which reacts with ketones to form enamines.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing molecule that reacts with secondary amines to yield enamines or imines.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The carbon atom adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its nucleophilicity in enamine chemistry.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    A process where an electron-rich site, such as the alpha carbon in enamines, targets an electron-deficient atom.
  • Electrophile
    A species, like an alkyl halide, that accepts electrons during reactions with nucleophilic enamines.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound containing a halogen bonded to an alkyl group, serving as an electrophile in enamine alkylation.
  • Enaminium Salt
    A positively charged intermediate formed when an enamine reacts with an electrophile, featuring a charged nitrogen.
  • Acid Workup
    A reaction step using dilute acid to convert nitrogen-containing intermediates back to carbonyl compounds.
  • Imine
    A functional group formed from the reaction of a ketone or aldehyde with an amine, containing a carbon-nitrogen double bond.
  • Imine Hydrolysis
    A process where an imine is converted back to a carbonyl compound using acid, often as part of enamine reaction sequences.
  • Alkylation
    A transformation where an alkyl group is introduced to a molecule, such as the alpha carbon of an enamine.
  • Acylation
    A reaction introducing an acyl group to a molecule, often via enamine intermediates.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, central to ketones and aldehydes.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl-containing compound that can react with amines to form imines or enamines, similar to ketones.