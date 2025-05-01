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Enamine A functional group featuring an amine bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, with a nucleophilic alpha carbon enabling further reactions. Secondary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound bonded to two carbon groups, which reacts with ketones to form enamines. Ketone A carbonyl-containing molecule that reacts with secondary amines to yield enamines or imines. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its nucleophilicity in enamine chemistry. Nucleophilic Attack A process where an electron-rich site, such as the alpha carbon in enamines, targets an electron-deficient atom. Electrophile A species, like an alkyl halide, that accepts electrons during reactions with nucleophilic enamines. Alkyl Halide A compound containing a halogen bonded to an alkyl group, serving as an electrophile in enamine alkylation. Enaminium Salt A positively charged intermediate formed when an enamine reacts with an electrophile, featuring a charged nitrogen. Acid Workup A reaction step using dilute acid to convert nitrogen-containing intermediates back to carbonyl compounds. Imine A functional group formed from the reaction of a ketone or aldehyde with an amine, containing a carbon-nitrogen double bond. Imine Hydrolysis A process where an imine is converted back to a carbonyl compound using acid, often as part of enamine reaction sequences. Alkylation A transformation where an alkyl group is introduced to a molecule, such as the alpha carbon of an enamine. Acylation A reaction introducing an acyl group to a molecule, often via enamine intermediates. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, central to ketones and aldehydes. Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound that can react with amines to form imines or enamines, similar to ketones.
Enamine Alkylation and Acylation definitions
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Enamine Alkylation and Acylation
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