Enamine A functional group featuring an amine bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, with a nucleophilic alpha carbon enabling further reactions.

Secondary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound bonded to two carbon groups, which reacts with ketones to form enamines.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing molecule that reacts with secondary amines to yield enamines or imines.

Alpha Carbon The carbon atom adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its nucleophilicity in enamine chemistry.

Nucleophilic Attack A process where an electron-rich site, such as the alpha carbon in enamines, targets an electron-deficient atom.

Electrophile A species, like an alkyl halide, that accepts electrons during reactions with nucleophilic enamines.